Local boxing veteran inducted into Florida Hall of Fame

Image from “The Charles Whittaker Story”, directed by Ben Hud

(CNS): Caymanian boxer Charles “The Killa” Whittaker has been inducted into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame, which recognises individuals who have made a significant impact on the sport. Whittaker, who turned 51 this weekend, will join the other inductees in a ceremony this June at the St. Petersburg Hilton Lake Carillon.

The Cayman Islands Elite Boxing Federation said the achievement highlights Whittaker’s “incredible career and contributions to the sport”, his enduring legacy as a pioneer in Caymanian boxing and his role as an ambassador for the Cayman Islands and the sport.

“Over his illustrious career, ‘The Killa’ has demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and resilience in the ring, amassing an impressive record and earning international respect,” the CIEBF stated in a press release. “His journey from humble beginnings to a decorated professional boxer embodies the spirit of determination and excellence that defines Caymanian athletes.”

CIEBF President Alva Suckoo said Whittaker’s influence had transcended the ring, inspiring a new generation of boxers in the Cayman Islands. “Charles’ induction into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame is a fitting tribute to his exceptional career,” Suckoo said. “We celebrate this milestone with him and look forward to continuing to build on the foundation he has laid for boxing in the Cayman Islands.”

CIEBF board member Roy Jones Jr said, “Charles Whittaker was one of the better fighters that I have ever seen from the Cayman Islands. He came to my gym when I was in my prime. He had an awesome professional career, and he was nothing but the best of a person the whole time that I’ve known him. I’m so happy to hear that Charles Whittaker is now in the Boxing Hall of Fame in Florida. It’s a beautiful thing, and he is getting inducted the same year as my father, so that’s another awesome situation. I’m so glad for Charles.”

Whittaker, who fought in the super middleweight division, was the first Caymanian professional boxer to fight on primetime TV. He has had a long and interesting career in the ring, which includes 43 wins, 16 losses, and 2 draws. It lasted until five years ago, when he recorded his final victory in 2019 before hanging up his gloves.