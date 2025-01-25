Lame-duck Cabinet keeps spending public cash

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly presides over what’s left of the Cabinet (file photo)

(CNS): The minority UPM government has shown no signs of letting up on critical decision-making, such as spending and policy, including the drafting of various amendment bills that may not pass, given that the administration lost its mandate to govern back in October. The lame-duck Cabinet, comprising just five ministers, had two meetings in January, during which the members juggled cash from ministry to ministry to spend on projects such as Scranton Park and the new Cayman Brac high school.

Many of the ministers’ policy decisions are not supported by the majority of MPs. While some draft amendment bills will go before parliament and additional spending will eventually require parliamentary approval, the reallocation of cash and some policy decisions, such as the purchase of land, are being made outside of the democratic process.

The brief summaries of Cabinet meetings that are published do not clearly show how much money is being spent where and on what. However, some of the line items described are clear. For example, the government has increased spending on scholarships by some CI$4 million for this year, over and above the nearly $22 million already allocated.

The day after a regular Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, 14 January, where millions of dollars were approved, there was an additional brief special meeting where the five ministers approved an increase of $2 million for Tourism Support, which covers promotional and advertising activities. While it has not been spelt out, it’s understood that the money is being used to promote the referendum bill and the minority government’s pitch for a vote on a non-existent cruise berthing project.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan also persuaded his colleagues to approve CI$1.9 million for Central Scranton Park in his constituency of George Town Central. This is in addition to the $2.4 million already approved for the 2024/25 budget.