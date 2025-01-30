Food delivery man injured and robbed by armed gang

(CNS): A food delivery driver was robbed by four masked men on Wednesday night just after he had taken food to an address on Marina Drive, close to Orange Drive. Police said that around 9:55pm the driver was returning to his vehicle when he was approached by the robbers dressed in black hoodies and armed with baseball bats and a machete. One of the men struck the victim’s head with a bat, and the robbers took the small amount of money he had in his possession before they made their escape in what is believed to be a silver Honda Fit.

The victim attended the hospital for treatment and was subsequently released. The robbery was reported to the police at about 12:20 this morning.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen any suspicious activity in the vicinity around the time of the incident to please call 911 or the George Town Police Station on 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Cayman Crime Stoppers.