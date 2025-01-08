Fire at auto-mechanic shop under investigation

(CNS) A fire at a George Town auto-mechanic shop on Barnes Avenue in the Industrial Park on Monday night is under investigation, the Cayman Islands Fire Service has said. The blaze was reported to police sometime after 8pm by a member of the public, and it took firefighters around two and a half hours to extinguish.

Surrounding buildings were evacuated as crews tackled the blaze. While the building has been badly damaged, officials have confirmed that no one was injured in the fire, as it was apparently unoccupied when the fire started.

Chief Fire Officer Randy Rankin applauded the crews who tackled the blaze for their safe and swift management of the incident. “We are still investigating the cause at this time,” he said.