Ex-HMCI boss to take on energy role at OfReg

McCleary Frederick (photo supplied)

(CNS): McCleary Frederick, a former director of Hazard Management Cayman Islands who retired from the civil service in 2017 after 36 years working for the government, is returning to public service with a new senior job at the utility regulator, OfReg. McCleary has been appointed as the executive director of energy, according to a press release.

He will be focusing on implementing robust energy policies, improving grid resilience, fostering renewable energy integration, and advancing market competition, the release said.

OfReg has also recruited a former employee of the Information and Communications Technology Authority (ICTA), one of the regulators that were amalgamated to create OfReg. Dr Vladimir Bulatovic, the new director of economics and regulatory affairs at OfReg, worked for the ICTA for just over a year but left in 2014 and moved to New Zealand. Since then, he has worked in the Middle East.

The release said the new leadership appointments reflect OfReg’s “commitment to enhancing its leadership team and addressing the evolving needs of the utility sectors”.

Frederick, who unsuccessfully ran for office in the constituency of East End in the 2021 elections, started his new job on 3 January, making it clear that he will not be running as a candidate in 2024.

Ofreg said he brings “extensive experience in strategic development, public policy regulation, and electricity compliance” to the job, given his background, which includes serving on the Cayman Islands Electrical Board of Examiners and contributing to the development of energy legislation. The regulator added he is poised to lead the energy sector at a time of significant transformation.

“My priority is to protect the interests of the people of the Cayman Islands by ensuring compliance, high-quality service, and competition within the energy sector,” Frederick said.

Dr Vladimir Bulatovic (photo supplied)

Bulatovic, who took up his post on 8 January, has over 25 years of expertise as a regulatory and competition economist and financial analyst, with a career that has spanned more than ten countries. OfReg said his leadership “will be instrumental in strengthening regulatory frameworks, enhancing compliance measures, and driving market competition within utility sectors”.

Bulatovic said he was honoured to join the regulator, adding that promoting transparency and accountability while leveraging data-driven decisions was critical to OfReg’s mission. “I look forward to collaborating with stakeholders to advance utility regulation and consumer protections in the Cayman Islands,” he added.

Interim CEO Sonji Myles said he wanted to build a stronger, highly effective regulator by appointing competent, knowledgeable and driven individuals.

“The addition of Mr Frederick and Dr Bulatovic to our leadership team underscores this commitment to building a dynamic, future-ready regulatory framework,” Myles said. “Their expertise will play a pivotal role in our ability to be proactive, [and] facilitate sustainability, innovation and competition while safeguarding consumer interests.”