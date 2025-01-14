EWA will cost around CI$1B over next 50 years

EWA Extension General Location Map (from the Draft Environmental Statement). Click to enlarge.

(CNS): The construction and maintenance of the eight-mile East-West Arterial Road extension will cost the public purse around CI$1 billion over the next 50 years, according to the Draft Environmental Statement that has now been published for public consultation.

When construction begins in 2026, the National Roads Authority will spend CI$120 million on Section 2 of the road from Woodland Drive to Lookout Drive and the relevant connector roads. Another CI$114 million will be spent on Section 3, taking the road towards Frank Sound.

The proposed eight miles of new road will start at the end of Section 1 of the EWA from Hirst Road to Woodland Drive, which is currently under construction, and will then run from the Woodland Drive/Agricola Drive Connector east to a new intersection with Frank Sound Road. According to the statement, this road will cut journey times by less than ten minutes between North Side and George Town.

Although it is expected to cut traffic congestion during the morning and evening rush hour, there are very real concerns that the road will simply allow commuters from the Eastern Districts to get more quickly to the bottlenecks around the edge of George Town, where they will still encounter traffic jams.

With a growing population but no modern national transport system, no efforts to decentralise government offices or introduce school buses for private schools, the congestion is unlikely to improve significantly.

The draft report, based upon the environmental impact assessment undertaken in 2023, also points out that the government has opted for route B3 against the advice and recommendation of the environment advisory board, which had chosen B2 because it was the least impactful option. (See graphic here, from EIA Reports/East-West Arterial, Alternative routes for the EWA extension.)

Instead, over 150 acres of wetland habitat will be lost to the road. More than 80 acres of natural untouched habitat currently used by the Grand Cayman parrot will also be lost.

All of this road construction will result in the direct loss of flora and fauna along the route, slicing through pristine habitat as the road pushes east, and allow invasive species to spread, which will have a negative impact on biodiversity.

The Draft Environmental Statement pointed out the negative effects of habitat fragmentation, which will happen to an estimated 571 acres of undeveloped land in the Central Mangrove Wetlands, as the road will act as a barrier to the movement of species from places where they feed to places where they breed.

Birds and reptiles will all be vulnerable to road deaths,, and the water flow between habitats will become disconnected. Important natural flow paths, like the flushing of Meagre Bay Pond into the wetlands and the fresh/salt water hydrologic gradients in the area, could be altered. The wildlife there will also be disrupted by noise and light pollution from the construction and eventually the traffic.

The Environmental Statement also notes the flood risk and the threat to water quality, including the water lenses that may be impacted by the construction of the road and its future use. But the EIA also discusses the fact that the development of the road will make currently inaccessible land a viable option for future development, which would threaten even more of Grand Cayman’s dwindling natural resources.