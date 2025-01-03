Empty mystery canoe grounded on East End reef

RCIPS H145 Helicopter

(CNS): Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the grounding of a ‘canoe’ on the reef off the Queens Highway in East End in the early morning of 2 January. According to an RCIPS press release a search and rescue operation was launched after the emergency services including the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) and Fire Service (CIFS) were dispatched to a report of a vessel in distress at about 7am. But after several hours of searching no one was found in the water alive, and no bodies recovered.

However, several gas barrels were found washed ashore by RCIPS officers carrying out a shoreline search which implies a possible drug canoe. But police did not indicate that any drugs were recovered. The vessel was submerged in the water and there was no indication from the police of anything of significance being in the boat.

The RCIPS said the Air Operations Unit, the CIFS and the CICG had all joined in the search to find anyone who may have been aboard but that operation was called off at around 12:30pm. Given the likelihood that this is a ganja boat the RCIPS Crime Task Force has launched an investigation.

The police commissioner thanked the public for their help with the search and rescue and detectives are now appealing for witnesses who may have information regarding the boat and whoever and whatever may have been aboard.