Elections Office loses phone lines on deadline day

(CNS): Earlier today, the last day for people to register if they want to vote in the 2025 General election on 30 April, the primary phone line at the Elections Office went down. As a result, anyone seeking help should call 244-5400. Anyone who has still not registered is urged to visit the office in person before 7pm this evening with the necessary documentation.

The office is located at 68 West Bay Road, Bay Town Office Suites, George Town (across from The Wharf Restaurant).

Later in the day the office also reported that a small number of errors had been encountered by some individuals attempting to register online using the online application form.

“To immediately address this issue, the Elections Office has implemented improvements to the online application process. The public is also advised that applications may be submitted via email to office@elections.ky. All email applications must be submitted before midnight tonight to be processed,” officials added.

For any assistance or inquiries, please contact the Elections Office at 244-5400 or 949-8047, or visit the website here.