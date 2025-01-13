Elections office faces last minute registration scramble

(CNS): With just a few days left to register to vote in time to be added to the electoral roll before Election Day, the Elections Office has been inundated with requests and is letting people know there might be a delayed response to email inquiries. Nevertheless, officials say they will respond to everyone before the deadline and are urging everyone entitled to register to do so now.

The office in George Town will be open today, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00am until 7:00pm, and the office on Cayman Brac will be open from noon until 7:00pm.

“Due to a high volume of emails, our email responses are currently delayed. However, all emails have been received and will be processed accordingly,” the office stated and apologised for any delays.

The last day to register is Wednesday, 15 January. The office will then spend the next three months checking and verifying the new register, which will be published on 1 April.

Nomination Day, marking the official start of the election campaign, has been set for 3 March. This is when all candidates wanting to contest one of the 19 seats must declare their intention. Election Day will be on 30 April.

Although the government has presented a bill to hold a referendum on the same day asking voters if they support the idea of developing cruise piers, creating a national lottery and decriminalising the use and possession of small amounts of ganja, that bill is not expected to pass through parliament.

People wanting to register can visit the office or call 949-8047.