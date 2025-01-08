Election officials on alert over voter fraud reports
(CNS): District registering officers are exercising heightened vigilance in reviewing and verifying voter registration and change of circumstances forms after a number of complaints were made about people intentionally or inadvertently submitting false information. The Elections Office said the complaints were in relation to people attempting to fraudulently register to vote in electoral districts where they do not reside.
Elections officials are currently processing registrations for the 1 April register ahead of the General Election on 30 April, and Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell said that registering officers would be paying close attention when reviewing forms.
“The Elections Office remains committed to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process. We urge all Caymanians to act responsibly and in accordance with the law when submitting voter registration forms or other related documents,” he added.
Submitting false information not only undermines the integrity of the electoral process but also erodes public confidence in the democratic system. People signing voter registration and change of address forms supplied or completed by prospective candidates and those canvassing for them are strongly encouraged to read the information carefully and only sign if the contents are true.
Voter fraud is a serious offence and all citizens are urged to adhere strictly to the laws governing voter registration. There are severe penalties for violating the Elections Act, including knowingly making false statements. Offenders are liable to a fine of $500 and up to three months’ imprisonment if convicted.
Meanwhile, eligible Caymanians have just one more week left to register in time to vote in the general election or for existing voters to submit any genuine change of address. The deadline to make the April electoral roll is Wednesday, 15 January.
Anyone who suspects any instances of fraudulent activity should report them to the Elections Office immediately by emailing office@elections.ky or calling 949-8047.
Category: 2025 General Elections, Elections, Politics
Way to suppress the vote.
Do I hear “the election was stolen!”, “it was rigged!”, “I won!” on May 1st ???
Y’all need to have everyone verified for place of residence. In order to vote, they must’ve lived in their constituency for over 12 months! They have to bring their drivers license and/or voter ID for them to vote!
Could someone please confirm the difference between having Caymanian Status and being Caymanian?
The Immigration Law says you are not Caymanian unless you have status. The elections website suggests there is a difference between being Caymanian and having status.
Why does it take so long to vet registered voters?
What can be done to create a system where no one gets disenfranchised and people can register right up to election day?
Sir, what errodes public confidence is when the elections office continues to breach the Data Protection Act. When do you propose drafting a Cabinet paper to fix this? The Supervisor of elections was on Cayman Marl Road show in early December acknowledging that the Elections Act breached data protection requirements and that an amendment to Elections Act was required. Parliament could consider an Elections Act Amendment Bill on an urgent basis.