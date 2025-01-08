Election officials on alert over voter fraud reports

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell

(CNS): District registering officers are exercising heightened vigilance in reviewing and verifying voter registration and change of circumstances forms after a number of complaints were made about people intentionally or inadvertently submitting false information. The Elections Office said the complaints were in relation to people attempting to fraudulently register to vote in electoral districts where they do not reside.

Elections officials are currently processing registrations for the 1 April register ahead of the General Election on 30 April, and Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell said that registering officers would be paying close attention when reviewing forms.

“The Elections Office remains committed to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process. We urge all Caymanians to act responsibly and in accordance with the law when submitting voter registration forms or other related documents,” he added.

Submitting false information not only undermines the integrity of the electoral process but also erodes public confidence in the democratic system. People signing voter registration and change of address forms supplied or completed by prospective candidates and those canvassing for them are strongly encouraged to read the information carefully and only sign if the contents are true.

Voter fraud is a serious offence and all citizens are urged to adhere strictly to the laws governing voter registration. There are severe penalties for violating the Elections Act, including knowingly making false statements. Offenders are liable to a fine of $500 and up to three months’ imprisonment if convicted.

Meanwhile, eligible Caymanians have just one more week left to register in time to vote in the general election or for existing voters to submit any genuine change of address. The deadline to make the April electoral roll is Wednesday, 15 January.