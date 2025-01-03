Election office extends opening hours for voter registration

(CNS): Officials from the election office have said its hours of operation will be extended over the coming days until the deadline for voters to register on 15 January. There are still thousands of people in Cayman who are eligible to vote who have not yet chosen to sign up to exercise their democratic rights and the office is urging everyone who is qualified to take action and get their names on the register and take part in the 30 April General Election. The office will be open tomorrow Saturday 4 January and until 7pm from Monday 6 January to Friday 10 January.

According to the latest register published on New Years Day there are currently 23,829 people registered to vote and increase of just 300 since October. But with the latest ESO figures indicating a Caymanian population of around 40,000 from an estimated population of about 90,000 people currently living here, there are well-over 10,000 adults entitled to vote that have not registered.