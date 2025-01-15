Drunks and speeders causing most of serious crash toll
(CNS): Even though drinking and driving is one of the main causes of accidents on local roads, overnight on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, police arrested only four people for DUI and just 23 in total during the holiday safety campaign Operation Winter Guardian. Reflecting on the road safety element of the holiday campaign, which ended last week, Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks said police officers witnessed “truly bad driving”, especially drunk driving and speeding.
Ebanks said that most road users understand the importance of safe driving, but there “are many who engage in truly bad driving cultures, particularly with regards to drinking and driving and excessive speeding”.
He said that during the campaign, the police arrested at least one driver who was more than three times over the limit, another drunk driver who was already disqualified from driving due to previous offences, and one man who was so intoxicated that he couldn’t stand while at the Detention Centre.
“These are some extreme examples of the type of behaviours that must change,” CS Ebanks said. He noted the significant increase in road fatalities, with 14 deaths in 2024 compared to nine in 2023. Four of the deaths last year were during the festive season in December.
“I would like to send my condolences, on behalf of the RCIPS, to all the families who experienced loss throughout last year, as I know the toll that the holiday holds for those who are grieving,” he said.
“Let us do our endeavour best to enact change throughout this upcoming year and the years ahead so that we can all be safer on our roads and in our communities. Currently, road fatalities are the largest cause of tragic deaths in the Cayman Islands, and it must be everyone’s priority to do their part to diminish this driving culture,” he added.
Ebanks thanked the more than 4,550 people who used the Purple Ribbon Bus Service on New Year’s Eve. “You made the choice to be responsible instead of drinking and driving and helped make the roads safer as a result,” he said.
On New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day, the RCIPS, with the help of partner agencies, conducted a major operation, deploying additional police officers to provide a robust road safety operation. With the high number of road fatalities last year in mind, the RCIPS boosted the number of officers available by deploying the current class of recruits from the Training and Development Unit and partnering with Customs and Border Control.
Several units were deployed to carry out proactive patrols and address any social issues, disrupt illegal activities, and assist with crowd control in heavily attended areas. This appears to have been a success, police said. Although there were a number of calls for service throughout the day of 31 December and into the early morning hours of 1 January, there were no calls about significant violence or serious road collisions.
Continuous vehicle checkpoints were carried out throughout the night, and 29 traffic offences were detected, most of them for expired vehicle registrations. Four people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. All of them were booked into custody and granted bail pending further investigation.
Over the entire Winter Guardian campaign, which ran from 16 December 2024 to 6 January 2025, officers dealt with over 550 traffic-related incidents, ranging from road collisions to traffic offence ticketing. Twenty-three of these incidents were DUIs and 85 were speeding offences.
In addition, 122 people were prosecuted for using a vehicle without the proper licensing or registration, and 21 were prosecuted for using a mobile phone while driving.
Drinking and speeding are obviously two big issues… we have known that for donkey’s years.
IMHO other big problems are distracted driving, tailgating, and driving without lights at dusk/dawn.
Bicycles riding on the wrong side of the road is another issue, often without lights/reflectors at night.
And the e-bikes and scooters has only added to the problems.
I just drove from GT to East End, then back to Newlands. As an experiment I counted all the drivers on phones. I’m not talking about they look a bit like they may possibly be on a phone, I’m talking about 100%, no doubt, they’re either texting or chatting on the phone.
Now, bear in mind that coming back from East End it’s almost impossible to see drivers heading East due to the sun, but I counted 8 on the way there, and 2 on the way back.
10 obvious phone users in about 70 minutes of driving. The police detected about 1 per day on average, over the Winter Guardian farce.
So, 10 slam dunks seen in just over 1 hour, by 1 person. Police have dedicated units, plus all the regular patrol vehicles in all districts 24/7, and that’s all they can manage?
A truly dreadful ability to enforce the traffic law.
police are a bunchcha good potential politicians in cayman! lol
all the police farce has to do is set up beside a major roundabout with camera’s recording….
they would make millions in fines in 1 week.
i wonder why they don’t do that?????
btw i have been here 15 years and i have never seen a police car use indicators correctly on a roundabout…..any reason why?
Can we just take a moment to applaud the bus organisers and “the more than 4,550 people who used the Purple Ribbon Bus Service on New Year’s Eve”. – Good show.
Now back to our regularly scheduled scathing commentary of everything, including the lack of a good bus service.
I have never seen a breathalyzer deployed on Cayman roads. I understand the local drinking culture cannot be changed, then accept the deaths. And do not build roundabouts with more than one lane. Two or three lane roundabouts are above the capabilities of the median IQ on island (irrespective of nationality), even when sober
who would have thought
How about that bus service or reliable, non rip-off taxis?
For more than 20 years I have been watching cars speed on South Church Street. Once round the bend by Maples, the foot goes down on the accelerator and they’re off. If police could station themselves with a radar or whatever it is they use, between a point A and point B they could rake in a ton of money in fines because I can guarantee drivers are doing 50mph or more on what is basically no more than a lane. I even see the same cars doing this – they’re going too fast for me to get their number unfortunately.
…and best of luck to resident joggers and cyclists that also have to share that race way. Our cops don’t know what their job is.
This, alongside the issue of traffic congestion, is why the government (regardless of who’s in office) needs to get moving on developing a modern, mass public transportation system and move away from car dependency.
It is not fiscally sustainable for the government to maintain an ever-expanding road network for (mostly single-person occupancy) cars, nor is it environmentally sustainable, or sustainable for the physical health and safety of everyone who lives on the island.
Cayman needs to implement a large fleet of higher capacity buses, explore the feasibility of other alternative public transport options (such as boats/ferries), and develop infrastructure to make cycling (or scooters) a viable and SAFE method of getting around (painted bike lane gutters aren’t enough when you don’t have realistic protection between you and the high speed metal boxes going 50mph) – same goes for walking, but that would also require the government to start implementing better planning around the implementation of mixed zoning areas (i.e. areas that support housing and commercial spaces, preferably in the same general space), high density housing, give incentives to people to live closer to where they work, and of course tackle housing prices.
What I don’t understand is why anyone coming to Cayman doesn’t have to take a driving test. Other jurisdiction require tests to be taken even if you have a license to drive in your home country. While I recognise resources could be a problem, I would think over time this would support itself and would hopefully keep some drivers who clearly haven’t a clue off the roads.
No other Geneva Convention on Road Traffic Member states do what you suggest. If, hypothetically we were to entertain that suggestion, do you have any idea how many thousands of driving tests would need to be scheduled and run daily from inbound flights? At the end of all of that, we’d still have our own Magoo taxi and bus drivers to contend with…
https://www.caymanairports.com/airlines-serving-the-cayman-islands/grand-cayman-arrivals/
Umm yeah. Drunks and speeders. Thanks Sherlock
Kudos to Operation Winter Guardian for snagging four DUIs on New Year’s Eve. Perhaps next year we’ll aim for five and really shake things up. Meanwhile, on any given Tuesday, the roads in Cayman are a demolition derby of bad drivers, speed demons, and people scrolling Instagram at 40 mph.
a by-product of rcips not enforcing basic rules of the road.
free simple solutions to terrible driving standards:
1.bring in private run and regulated traffic police who are funded by fines.
cig will makes 10x times as much on fines.
police can then do real work or we can reduce their numbers.
win-win-win.
2. as per the uk, do not accept jamaican driving license
3. if you cause an accident or get charged with careless driving , you must automatically re-sit driving test
Shameful
Without wholesale changes to the traffic law, DVDL, and police traffic unit, the roads will continue to be a free-for-all. The current combination of terrible enforcement, terrible drivers, deathtraps on the road, number of uninsured vehicles, roads still not safe for cyclists and pedestrians, confusing new road layouts etc will just continue.
For those interested in the confusing new road layouts, see the official NRA video on how to use the new roundabout at the top of Fairbanks/LPH. Video says one thing, the signs say something else. You couldn’t make it up, but obviously someone has!
Water is also wet.
Above your both wrong!
There is NO drivers education in the Cayman Islands and that’s the core issue. In a proper drivers education program studdents are shown visual evidence of what could occur when people speed and drive drunk. Otherwise they will never know till it happens to them.
…and yet we can chop vegetables and retain our fingers.
Too many “can’t tell me nuttin” drivers
How many persons who crashed in to stationary objects late at night were not breathalyzed?
You would have to be brave enough to ask that kind of question. I don’t know who would be that stupid. Now let me tell you about a donkey!
At least one guy, twice!
The ineffectiveness of the RCIPS is bordering on criminal.
Is there no pride in serving the community and protecting lives and property?
It amazing how little is accomplished by so many people and such a large budget.
https://www.caymancompass.com/2024/02/15/opinion-is-caymans-safe-reputation-at-risk/
400+ officers, roads are dangerous and multiple unsolved gun crimes on three tiny islands.
Quick question: has anyone ever actually finished reading one of these novellas you post? To Cayman News Service: these seem better suited for a spam folder than a comment section.
I was sat on the waterfront area for about 15 minutes, having some lunch. In that time, I was into double figures for seeing drivers on their phone, sometimes texting, sometimes on a call. This was midweek, cruise ship day, so lots of pedestrian traffic looking the wrong way. The 21 phone offenses they ‘detected’ is frankly embarrassing.
Sitting, not sat.
Here’s my favorite traffic related sight from yesterday.
A red Dodge pickup was being assisted to pull into traffic outside the central GT police station by an RCIPS officer. The pickup had a set of ladders easily overhanging by at least a metre. Was this ticketable item stopped to allow a little red marker be attached, or do you think he just pulled out without a word being said?
When the most basic of basics is allowed, we will continue to see this carnage on the roads.
I agree DUI’s are an issue but seriously only 85 speeding tickets. You can do that in one day on this island. Let alone 21 days. What a joke
Ok yes DUI is a problem in Cayman but let’s get all the stats together in every accident and let’s see what is the big problem.
Age
Nationality
Sex
Speeding
Single or multiple car
Location
Even vehicle make and colour
This is what I’d like to see, why won’t the stats dept look into this that’s what they’re paid to do! Lazy B…
The amount of speeders I see on the roads these days and believe it or not 80% are in Honda fits. This is a problem we need to fix, maybe we raise the speed limit on some roads. Not reduce them as people get bored and tend to speed.
As for DUI on Cayman 24 arrests in a month really isn’t a big problem compared to the lack of driving skills we have here now.
How do we fix or culture with DUI, speeding etc well we can’t and won’t for at least a generation or two. Even Expats who come here for the first few months behave, then they see everyone doing it so they do. Simy there’s so simple answer to fix this until we get self driving cars, which isn’t that far away.
Reckless drivers don’t fear the rozzers who for the most part cannot even use a roundabout properly or have a phone in their hands.
Anyone on the roadways daily faces reckless and dangerous drivers who simply don’t care.
Just this week, an asshole in a white BMW saloon raced through the traffic on the Esterly Tibbetts to West Bay in broad daylight at speeds up to 80 mph.
Nothing will change until drivers fear actual punishment.
The insurance industry and body shops will tell you that many of the accidents are in fact in, or at, roundabouts stemming from failing to indicate and/or overtaking inside the roundabout or vehicles ahead chiseling into traffic too soon when they do not hold right of way. These are Traffic Regs offenses that the RCIPS refuses to observe or enforce. Most of the close calls and near misses are from ever-present reckless drivers that are able to run full circuits around Grand Cayman without any expectation of opposition. We need a new CoP that will listen to the public, review the bounty of accident and fatality data correctly and arrive at the only sensible response: a fully-scaled, staffed, and functioning 24/7/365 Traffic Department writing the tickets that alter expectations and driving behavior. We also need changes to the Traffic Act and Regs to regulate bike lane infrastructure so that it remains a safe space from intrusion by both moving, parked cars and bus/taxis.
Still no speed traps set up on a daily basis. So no enforcement means nothing will change. Any infraction needs to be dealt with to get this under control. Will it take a MP family member being killed by a dangerous driver before anything happens?
Just common cents ya now what am sayin. Youth need role models to look up to how to act. Big Mac McKeeva should be giving speeches lecture set em straight the youth everyone no more playin yall to be unburdened from what has been.
Wibble.
CNS: When people are convicted of DUI, can you please start publishing their names. Maybe a weekly or monthly article giving the details. This is publicly available information, and you routinely report other concluded cases from the courts. I think that there is a culture here that drink driving is ok, you could help change this if people knew they would be named and shamed when convicted.
In Cayman, it’s a civil Traffic Court offense, not criminal.
DUI is the problem but only 23 arrests? Do me a favour! Here’s a couple of suggestions: Uber – so the taxi mafia can wash the blood off their hands, and teach people to keep left unless passing slowing traffic or turning!
The drunks that rationalize driving home impaired, risking their own lives and those of everyone around them, just to selfishly save themselves $50, on a $200 night out, where they planned to be drinking to annihilation, with the usual other drunks, shouldn’t have a work permit or a driver’s license. Send them home to grow up, or put them in jail. Drinking is supposed to be for adults. If DUI were a criminal offense, and not a traffic offense, with a reasonable expectation of apprehension, we would have fewer untimely funerals. Reason enough to make it so. Uber doesn’t fix this mindset, and ofc it would still be $50, dummies.
You noticed that the right lane idiots are also the most likely to be blazing their lights on high beam?
joey hew said no to uber to protect the rip-off taxi cartel.
he has blood on his hands.
Simply mandating the use of a regulated smart phone based app by all taxi operators would bring the pricing issue under control.
…and a cashless tap to pay, or bluetooth pairing system like Curb that tourists would already have. PTU should want GPS beacons in every licensed vehicle to know exactly where taxis are, and buses on/off/not completing routes. This is simple fleet management stuff to fix. It’s embarrassing.
Those DUI arrests and or charges are most probably the checks done in the case of an accident and if the owner of victim vehicle of the collision demands for it !
Sometimes it’s a cop on duty.