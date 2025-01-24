Drunk driver hits pedestrian after crash on Hirst Road

File photo courtesy of the RCIPS

(CNS): A 41-year-old man from George Town was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Wednesday evening after he knocked down a pedestrian following a crash with another vehicle on Hirst Road in Newlands near the intersection of Rex Crighton Boulevard. The other driver, who fled the scene, was later located and arrested.

The police said that shortly before 8:15pm on 22 January, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. It was reported that a Honda Civic and a Ford Ranger were travelling in opposite directions when they collided near the intersection. The Ford then collided with the pedestrian.

EMS attended the location and rendered assistance to the pedestrian, who was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been discharged.

The driver of the Ford was breath tested with a positive result, and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The occupants of the Honda had fled the location before the police arrived at the scene of the crash. However, the driver, a juvenile male, was later located and arrested for several traffic offences. Both drivers have since been bailed as investigations continue.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or seen either of the vehicles before the collision is asked to contact the Unit at 649-6254.