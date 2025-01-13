Doppler radar going off-line this week for repairs
(CNS): The Kearney Gomez Doppler Weather Radar will be down for scheduled maintenance beginning on Wednesday, 15 January, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) has said. The beleaguered radar will undergo repairs recommended by the technicians who completed maintenance checks just last month, officials said.
During the repair process, which is expected to last three days, the radar will periodically be taken offline, rendering radar images unavailable to the public, a common occurrence over the years.
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
This thing is offline more than it’s online!
Welcome come to Cayman…
And we are paying for it! When are we going to say enough is enough?
It was only out in early December for maintenance. And out again now. Is it ever working?