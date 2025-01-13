Doppler radar going off-line this week for repairs

| 13/01/2025 | 3 Comments
Cayman News Service
Kearney Gomez Doppler Weather Radar

(CNS): The Kearney Gomez Doppler Weather Radar will be down for scheduled maintenance beginning on Wednesday, 15 January, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) has said. The beleaguered radar will undergo repairs recommended by the technicians who completed maintenance checks just last month, officials said.

During the repair process, which is expected to last three days, the radar will periodically be taken offline, rendering radar images unavailable to the public, a common occurrence over the years.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Category: Science & Nature, Weather

Comments (3)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    13/01/2025 at 2:40 pm

    This thing is offline more than it’s online!

    Welcome come to Cayman…

    5
    1
    Reply
  2. @18.32 says:
    13/01/2025 at 1:32 pm

    It was only out in early December for maintenance. And out again now. Is it ever working?

    9
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»