Dive shop social media insult stirs up viral outrage

Chris Alper in blackface Indigo’s new social media tag The Hive restaurant’s daily notice board The gate at the centre of the controversy at NWP One of the many Instagram posts in response to the slight The post that sparked the controvery, which has since been deleted

(CNS): A thoughtless insult made on social media by the owners of a West Bay dive shop on Tuesday has stirred up a viral firestorm across the community, focusing on the growing divide and distrust between residents who are new (or ‘paper’) Caymanians or expat and the generational locals who live there. Indigo Divers recently installed a locked gate on their private dock adjacent to the public dock on the corner of North West Point in West Bay and indicated in a post that it was designed to keep out the “riff-raff’ and fishermen, which has outraged the community.

In less than 24 hours, district MPs, potential election candidates, on-air talk show hosts, Instagram and Facebook posters, meme creators, WhatsApp groups and even restaurants have all weighed in to name and shame the dive company and signal that the gate is one thing, but the insult is too much. T-shirts are also already on sale as many Caymanians choose to embrace the ‘riff-raff’ insult.

But the message is going well beyond the insensitive remark itself and has become illustrative of the feelings of local people and the worsening divide between them and expats, which is symbolic of the changing face of the country. Generational Caymanians see the best of Cayman slipping away as the culture and heritage are lost because of overdevelopment and the population grows rapidly through immigration.

Caymanians repeatedly see expats profiting from overdevelopment while they feel the loss of the once-tight social cohesion of a community not driven purely by profit margins.

Access to the shore and enjoying what the sea has to offer is tightly bound to local culture. However, over the last two decades, the pace and scale of development along the oceanfront have reduced that access to such an extent that it is now a real challenge for locals to get onto and enjoy the beach and locations where they once fished or where kids played on docks.

While the gate has been erected on private property to protect the dock from misuse and appears to be lawful, the insult that accompanied the post by the company owners, Katie and Chris Alper, who seemed to be proud of their move to keep people that they see as undesirable out, has cut deep in the community.

The anger has been further fuelled by their doubling down on the insult. They are now including the term “riff-raff” in their dive shop name and other social media profiles after pulling down their FaceBook page and disabling the TripAdvisor account because of the barrage of angry comments.

Pictures previously posted by the couple on social media were also circulating yesterday, showing what appears to be Chris Alper in a tasteless blackface fancy dress costume, which has added further fuel to the fire.

However, the Alpers have claimed that they did not mean to insult local people and erected the gate because of people littering, anti-social behaviour, drunkenness and fishermen gutting their catch on the dock and and not cleaning up after themselves.

Speaking to Radio Cayman News on Wednesday morning, Chis Alper, who has Caymanian status, said the insult was not aimed at Caymanians as a whole but at individuals who have been misusing his property.

“This is my front door,” he said, adding he did not want people coming to dive seeing leftover beer cans and fish guts all over the front of his business. He apologised to the community and insisted it was about people, regardless of who they were or where they were from, engaging in anti-social behaviour. “I’m not insulting Cayman. I love Cayman,” he told the radio station.

Andre Ebanks MP (WBS), in whose constituency the dive shop is located, paid a visit Tuesday and learned that the gate was erected on private property. There had been some confusion that the gate had been erected on the adjacent public West Bay dock. Ebanks spoke to the Alpers, who said they had finally had enough of the disruptive behaviour.

Ebanks said that the Alpers, as property owners, had a right to protect it. However, the MP noted the poor choice of words on the social media posts. In a social media post of his own he said he had asked the owner to apologise for the generalising and offensive language used.

“It’s unbecoming of us as a community,” Ebanks said, adding that he had asked the Alpers to reconsider whether the fence was actually needed and if it could be removed. “It is not reflective of who we are as a community. First things first, please apologise,” the MP posted.