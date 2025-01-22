Dive shop social media insult stirs up viral outrage
(CNS): A thoughtless insult made on social media by the owners of a West Bay dive shop on Tuesday has stirred up a viral firestorm across the community, focusing on the growing divide and distrust between residents who are new (or ‘paper’) Caymanians or expat and the generational locals who live there. Indigo Divers recently installed a locked gate on their private dock adjacent to the public dock on the corner of North West Point in West Bay and indicated in a post that it was designed to keep out the “riff-raff’ and fishermen, which has outraged the community.
In less than 24 hours, district MPs, potential election candidates, on-air talk show hosts, Instagram and Facebook posters, meme creators, WhatsApp groups and even restaurants have all weighed in to name and shame the dive company and signal that the gate is one thing, but the insult is too much. T-shirts are also already on sale as many Caymanians choose to embrace the ‘riff-raff’ insult.
But the message is going well beyond the insensitive remark itself and has become illustrative of the feelings of local people and the worsening divide between them and expats, which is symbolic of the changing face of the country. Generational Caymanians see the best of Cayman slipping away as the culture and heritage are lost because of overdevelopment and the population grows rapidly through immigration.
Caymanians repeatedly see expats profiting from overdevelopment while they feel the loss of the once-tight social cohesion of a community not driven purely by profit margins.
Access to the shore and enjoying what the sea has to offer is tightly bound to local culture. However, over the last two decades, the pace and scale of development along the oceanfront have reduced that access to such an extent that it is now a real challenge for locals to get onto and enjoy the beach and locations where they once fished or where kids played on docks.
While the gate has been erected on private property to protect the dock from misuse and appears to be lawful, the insult that accompanied the post by the company owners, Katie and Chris Alper, who seemed to be proud of their move to keep people that they see as undesirable out, has cut deep in the community.
The anger has been further fuelled by their doubling down on the insult. They are now including the term “riff-raff” in their dive shop name and other social media profiles after pulling down their FaceBook page and disabling the TripAdvisor account because of the barrage of angry comments.
Pictures previously posted by the couple on social media were also circulating yesterday, showing what appears to be Chris Alper in a tasteless blackface fancy dress costume, which has added further fuel to the fire.
However, the Alpers have claimed that they did not mean to insult local people and erected the gate because of people littering, anti-social behaviour, drunkenness and fishermen gutting their catch on the dock and and not cleaning up after themselves.
Speaking to Radio Cayman News on Wednesday morning, Chis Alper, who has Caymanian status, said the insult was not aimed at Caymanians as a whole but at individuals who have been misusing his property.
“This is my front door,” he said, adding he did not want people coming to dive seeing leftover beer cans and fish guts all over the front of his business. He apologised to the community and insisted it was about people, regardless of who they were or where they were from, engaging in anti-social behaviour. “I’m not insulting Cayman. I love Cayman,” he told the radio station.
Andre Ebanks MP (WBS), in whose constituency the dive shop is located, paid a visit Tuesday and learned that the gate was erected on private property. There had been some confusion that the gate had been erected on the adjacent public West Bay dock. Ebanks spoke to the Alpers, who said they had finally had enough of the disruptive behaviour.
Ebanks said that the Alpers, as property owners, had a right to protect it. However, the MP noted the poor choice of words on the social media posts. In a social media post of his own he said he had asked the owner to apologise for the generalising and offensive language used.
“It’s unbecoming of us as a community,” Ebanks said, adding that he had asked the Alpers to reconsider whether the fence was actually needed and if it could be removed. “It is not reflective of who we are as a community. First things first, please apologise,” the MP posted.
I am a Caymanian, but I am not so sensitive as to hear the word Riff Raff and immediately assume it means Caymanians. Wasn’t the comment just referring to people trashing the dock? I think some people are desperate to play the victim, and some people (one in particular) are happy to lead them along, pathetic really.
It seems quite straightforward! Anyone who litters by leaving behind beer cans, plastic, and food instead of cleaning up after themselves is nothing more than riff-raff. This behavior is unacceptable, regardless of where they’re from.
The comments show the shameless nature and true undertone of how alot of entitled expats view the local folks. If this was somewhere else that dock would be either shut down or burnt down. There should be 100’s of people lined up at that dock everyday until his business is closed down. Then he can go setup shop in the other friendly Caribbean neighbors, lets see how welcomed their behavior is.
Don’t be silly. If this was somewhere else nothing would happen. Unless you had someone trying to create division
Amazing how it is alright for Dart to use his money to control government and help overdevelop our Island, bulldozing our culture heritage and ecology while financing/buying candidates for Public office. Yet you want to defiling a small dive operation operator trying to protect his business and property. Yes, his post was in bad taste and he should apologize. Also the use of the term Riff Raff is one often used by Cayman politicians, even one from West Bay, to describe trouble makers and nuisances. I don’t think it refers to any particular people of a given background or heritage. Lighten up and deal with the real problems and threats to the people of Cayman. That is our voting for candidates that Dart controls. It is like turning over the keys and future to our country to some riff raff that doesn’t give a hoot about the people and if they can afford to eat and shelter themselves.
It’s honestly wild how people seem to be missing the point here. No one has an issue with property owners putting up “No Trespassing” signs, communicating concerns about debris or litter on their land, or even putting up fences, that is all well within a landowner’s rights. The real issue here is the flagrant disrespect and demeaning language being used to describe members of our community.
Kate and Chris are fully entitled to be upset if their property is being damaged, that is understandable. However, there is absolutely no excuse for being horrid, mocking, condescending, or hateful toward the very people and islands who have allowed them to come here, set up shop, and build their lives. The behavior they’ve exhibited is exactly why there’s such a rift between locals and newcomers in this community. It’s disheartening, but, honestly, it’s also not surprising.
They came to our shores. It’s here that they’ve found both a home and an opportunity to run their business. We didn’t go to their home; they came to ours. To call us “riff raff” isn’t just an insult to locals, it’s a direct attack on our culture, our history, and our way of life.
It is simply unacceptable. If you have no respect for the people who’ve given you the chance to stand on these shores, maybe it’s time to find somewhere else to be.
Caymanians, for far too long we have operated as “Caymankind” that nonsensical tourist slogan has made us complacent and complicit, and allowing those who come here to disrespect us, and feel like they can us amuck. Stand up! Rise up! Stop allowing the disrespect to continue, not just from foreigners who come here, but from our own government, from those who continue to sell us out, stop play your part in our demise.
It is a private dock, they spent the money to build it, they can decide who goes on it. The comment was absolutely wrong and very uncalled for.
Too much driftwood running around here now Bo ! About time Caymanians stand up TCCP are right! Enough is Enough Let’s see if they put their political power where their mouth is NOW ! Let’s set an example of making Him take his cage down and then Ask or paper Caymanian daddie Dart to take his coded gates down at the CI Yacht Club! I am Holding my breath ??
I in no way support this bullshit but he is only following what our new Caymanian father has done at the Cayman Islands yacht club don’t see any the outrage down there. Just saying all these bastards need their status revoked !
The new Hotel Indigo is probably regretting their name choice now because at first I thought the two entities were connected. They need to move quickly to disassociate themselves from this damn trashy company.
It’s a persecution complex borne of insecurity. That said, there are valid reasons for that. But you are right – it is in some people’s financial interests to stir the pot. It’s worked in the US and Britain, and those who see dollar signs don’t really care about the damage they do to the already fragile social situation here.
Should electrify the gate too.
Cool. You should test it on yourself and let us know how it feels.
Who’s paying to maintain the dock and clean it up after the mess is made ?
Having read about the recent controversy surrounding Indigo Divers, I can’t help but reflect on my own experience with them a while back.
Before they put up the gate, I stopped by their property to politely ask if I could use their dock for free diving. I even offered to pay the equivalent price of a scuba dive to make it worth their while.
The response? A curt, ‘You are on private property, you cannot park here, leave!’. I was surprised, but I respected their wishes and headed to the public beach right next door to access the water and dive at the Kittywake.
It’s worth noting that the shop often appears closed, especially on the days I’ve gone free diving.
If there’s one takeaway from this, it’s that great service and community engagement matter, especially in industries that rely heavily on word-of-mouth and reputation as well as appropriate pricing.
Pirate Divers, Living the Dream , The Eden Roc, DiveTech, The Sunset house, Macabuca are very welcoming, friendly and full of good advice to scuba divers, snorkelers and free divers alike and after your time in the water, you can always grab a bite close by or right on the premises with a nice variety of styles of cuisine!
I often just go in the water parking my gear on the side have fun and after, enjoy a drink, food and, of course, the view !
It is a sad state of affairs, truly. One side of the coin is the money the government gets from granting PR and Status, which is subsequently used for free school meals, laptops, health care for seniors, pre-school help for single parents, apprenticeship programmes, etc. The other side of the coin, is that we are simply too small for our population to continue growing like this. It is up to voters to issue a clear mandate to the new administration: Is it time to close Cayman’s gate? Make it clear that people can come here to work and play for X number years, then leave? (Just a suggestion)
Trespassing is illegal. Why has no one been arrested yet?
Trespass is a civil matter under UK law with no or very limited police power
The idea of a dock being off limits is entirely foreign to Caymanian culture and our way of life.
Move somewhere else then.
Oh shut the hell up.
How is it trespassing ? There were no signs that said no trespassing. Nothing that made anyone aware it was private property! Furthermore, part of the dock is on crown property. Protect your property, no issues with that but why call us riff raffs??? I’m happy they made it clear who they are.
Clearly, they were smart enough not to get caught. Better question is, if the so-called owners have such an issue with people trespassing… Why don’t they have cameras? Why don’t they have security? Why haven’t they had communitywide discussions relaying the issues? Why has this become a problem now?
Bigger fish to fry I guess
This expat stands with the Caymanians who are rightfully insulted. Blackface in 2025 is resson enough to be canceled.
Like many wealthy expats here, they only love Cayman for the profits, tax free life, lax law enforcement and lovely weather.
Count me in with the “riff raff”.
Thank you kind sir! It is disappointing to see such disrespect toward our community, especially from those who have come here from elsewhere . Your understanding means a lot to us, and it’s a reminder that there are people who see what’s really going on and care about the well-being of these Islands and the people. It has been tough to witness, but your words are a breath of fresh air. We appreciate you, and we are grateful for your willingness to stand with us. You are not “riff raff”, far from it, you are someone who gets it. Thank you for being a part of this conversation.
There is an element of fake outrage here. Many people have pointed out that Caymanians are a minority. So how do you know they meant Caymanians by the term? Surely, they meant the people littering and damaging the dock wherever they may come from.
But for some social commentators and ‘activists’ with chat shows and a social media presence they need controversy, they need the clicks (that’s how they get paid after all) and they need division. Blame the others – locals or immigrants. Trump, Farage and his cronies would smile if they bothered to read all this.
Either way, it’s still insensitive and highly inappropriate… and that’s before I saw the $%#@ing fancy dress.
Wouldn’t call that “Blackface” more like Brown, Blue, Red, yellow & Whiteface.
Nothing wrong with it. Been happening forever. No one has been hurt.
Never would I think someone would come to the Caribbean and dress in a blackface. an example needs to be set for others thinking they can get away with this sort of behavior.
Grow up, snowflake.
Could riff raff not mean anyone from Jamaican, Philippino, Nepalese or anyone else who messes up this guys private property? Caymanians love the victim card.
Classless is what he is/they are.. and tone deaf.
As my mama always said, riffraff is as riffraff does.
YES, they had a right to protect their property, it is the way how they did it. Put up your fence and give your unfortunate reason and carry on. The condescending way that it was done is what the people have a problem with.
It’s a crying shame that people are so disrespectful and entitled that the gate needed to be installed. That’s the real issue here.
Bayas gonna Bay.
Its a crying shame that some people in Cayman cant be trusted to keep off private property and when they do enter think they are entitled to leave it looking like crap…..
No comments on their Facebook post joking that the cage was Guantanomo Bay, famously known for illegal torture?
None on the blackface that greater men than this guy have been canceled for?
Do you support jokes about illegal torture and blackface?
If so, you’re part of the problem.
#alljokesmatter
So call people riff raffs? Sounds like you’re in the same category as these owners.
His term Riff Raff was completely taken out of context and ran with the public. To clarify, I am 100 percent Caymanian. The owners, however made 2 large mistakes.
1. They should have erected their gate/fence and said nothing. It is private property and well within the law.
2. Rather than explaining the reasoning of the use of the term “riff raff” obviously referring to troublemakers leaving trash, fish guts etc behind, not Caymanians specifically, they decided to make fun of the situation.
While both of these mistakes understandably and rightly cause a stir in the local community, it’s getting a bit out of hand, especially they painting them as racists because of a Halloween costume. If only Caymanians rallied together this hard when it comes to important political matters, we would be able to make a much bigger difference in this country and for our future.
To 5:15pm I totally agree with you, especially your closing statement.
Yeah, they should just have said Jamaicans .
So if they had said the “N” word, your comments would remain the same?
How we know you are a Caymanian because you said you are ? Yes maybe there are bigger issues but these are some of the issues that are causing problems here. Racism in work places etc. no matter what we stand up for people like you will tear us down.
I believe that the dive shop actually built that dock, so kids did not play on it years ago or fish from it. Not positive but it’s only been about 10 years or so that the dock has been there. I give them 100 percent support for protecting their own property. Fish from the Public dock next door, if you don’t fall through it!
You are completely missing the point of the community’s outrage. Smdh
Protecting their property isn’t the issue but obviously you have the same mentality as they do.
Insinuating that native Americans are black is both racist and highly offensive.
What the F are you insinuating by your comment?
They weren’t lying.
Perhaps you need to hop on a flight out of here with them!
What a storm in a teacup, another small event that has been exaggerated out of proportion.
Get real Cayman and focus on the real issues of the day, like getting government to rescind import duties on basic food items.
And beer.
Agree 100% with the dive shop owner.
It’s obvious when using the term “riff raff” to describe those who mistreat his private property he was referring to those people who were mistreating his private property not the generational Caymanians from West Bay to East End who have nothing to do with the issue.
There is no doubt shore fisherman leave their mess behind coast to coast. Walk any waters edge and you will find line, hooks, bait bags, food wrappers, beer bottles left behind for someone else to clean up.
Do better and get treated better.
Don’t make every little thing about us v them. It’s not.
I can’t help but wonder if the business owners attempted any community outreach first? To explain their concerns and work together to come up with a solution. The caption on the post shows poor judgement at best. Do better Chris and Kate Alper.
The people they are targeting can’t read.
That’s not blackface.
Are you stupid? His face might as well be next to the definition of blackface.