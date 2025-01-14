DEH picking up around 40 derelict cars every month

Removal of a derelict car by the DEH (file photo)

(CNS): With the growing number of vehicles on Grand Cayman’s roads, there has been a corresponding growth in old, derelict cars abandoned by the roadside, in parking lots and other random places. The Department of Environmental Health, which is responsible for abandoned cars, told CNS that over the last two years, it has hauled away over one thousand derelict vehicles, which is an average of around 40 cars per month or almost two every weekday.

Owners are given a 24-hour notice before the DEH wreckers come to collect abandoned vehicles. However, the Litter Law requires that vehicles left in a public place be removed. A DEH spokesperson noted that the law defines a “derelict vehicle” as one that appears to an officer, because of its condition, to have been abandoned.

The law states: “Provided that the opinion of an officer shall be prima facie evidence of the truth of the matters therein contained, and the officer, in forming an opinion, may, if he thinks fit, take into account- (i) the fact that the wheels or any of them, the engine or other parts, have been removed; and (ii) any other factors, taken together with the fact that the vehicle was unlicensed during the immediately preceding period of six months.”

The Traffic Law also addresses abandoned vehicles. If it appears to a police officer that a vehicle has been abandoned, that officer must take charge of it and drive it or have it towed to a vehicle pound, where it accumulates a charge of $10 per day for the owner.

The DEH said that owners with derelict vehicles on their properties can arrange with the DEH to have them removed to the landfill for a $75 fee per vehicle after terminating it with the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing. Anyone who is aware of derelict or abandoned vehicles can also report them to the DEH.

Not all cars left on the roadside are derelict; some are broken down and waiting to be fixed. However, these, too, can sometimes block roadways and raise safety concerns. On Monday, a vehicle caused trouble for the school run after it was abandoned on the driveway into Cayman International School, though it was moved later that day.

A number of CNS readers have also raised concerns about derelict cars that seem to have been abandoned in residential parking lots, especially where parking is becoming increasingly scarce. Rental units across Grand Cayman are filled beyond capacity, leading residents to battle for spots in their own complexes.