Dart appeals to parents over misbehaving teens in CB

Market Street, Camana Bay

(CNS): In response to a video of teenagers fighting in the middle of the Camana Bay shopping centre at the weekend that was circulated widely on social media, Dart’s property management team issued a statement asking parents not to leave children unsupervised there after shops and the cinema close in the evening, and noting that the safety of tenants and visitors at Camana Bay is a priority.

“We are once again appealing to parents to ensure that their children are not dropped off to roam unsupervised in the town centre,” Dart VP Marvin Cox said. “We have seen far too many instances where groupings of young people have disrupted the otherwise peaceful environment that we provide.”

Dart said that the police responded quickly to the situation this weekend and worked with the Camana Bay security officers to bring the matter under control. No injuries were reported.

The matter is now under investigation by the RCIPS, and Dart executives have said they look forward to further discussions with them about other measures that can be implemented to maintain a friendly and welcoming environment within Camana Bay while deterring disruptive and antisocial behaviour.

Officials stated that guests of all ages are welcome in the Town Centre. However, guest guidelines, which can be found on the Camana Bay website, explicitly state that visitors under 17 must be accompanied by an adult after shops and the cinema close in the evening.

“In addition to our on-duty security, we arranged with the RCIPS to have a number of their officers on property during the evenings due to the community events that were scheduled,” Cox said. “We are pleased that this proactive approach brought the situation under control quickly without it escalating further.”

He added, “Camana Bay provides a unique atmosphere where not only our commercial and residential tenants but the wider community gathers to enjoy our variety of events, food and beverage offerings, [and] diverse shopping options.”

Anyone witnessing disruptive behaviour at Camana Bay should immediately contact any security or police officer on location or call our security team at 640-HELP (4357). If criminal behaviour is spotted, you’re encouraged to call 911.