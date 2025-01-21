Customs refuse to offer details on Brac airport arrest

(CNS): Customs and Border Control officers arrested an unnamed individual on Thursday, 16 January, as he arrived at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on Cayman Brac. According to a short notification from the CBC, the Cayman Islands resident was arrested following an X-ray baggage examination. However, officials have refused to say what was found in the man’s bag that led to his arrest.

In response to inquiries from CNS, officials said, “At this moment, CBC would like to allow the investigation to take its course. After proceedings are concluded, further details will be made public.” The matter is being formally investigated by the CBC, they added.