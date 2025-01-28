Cop crashes patrol car into a wall while answering call

Police car that crashed into a wall (from social media)

(CNS): The RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit is investigating one of its own after an officer driving a marked police service vehicle crashed into a wall on Bodden Road at around 1:15pm on Sunday. Police did not give an exact location of the single-vehicle collision, but social media footage indicates that it happened near the Esso gas station in Bodden Town. The officer was responding to a call for service at the time, and both the patrol car and the wall were damaged.

The officer was attended to by the Emergency Medical Services and taken to hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released. He was also breath tested in accordance with the policies and procedures of the RCIPS, with negative results.

Police did not say what may have caused the crash. However, the RCIPS is having to deal with a significant number of daily road collisions and has been urging motorists to drive more safely and responsibly.