Conservationists warn of draft bill’s devastating impacts

A ghost orchid in the Ironwood Forest in George Town

(CNS): The draft national conservation amendment bill, published by the lame-duck UPM government on New Year’s Eve, would, if passed fundamentally alter critical environmental protections that safeguard Cayman’s natural resources and biodiversity with devastating consequences, local conservationists have warned. Sustainable Cayman the leading local advocacy group in the battle to protect the environment said the proposed changes to the law threaten sustainability and environmental stewardship, potentially compromising the ecological integrity of the islands and well-being of the community.

In a statement released Thursday the group raised the alarm about the proposed revisions that may undermine the provisions and enforcement mechanisms in the legislation.

Although the controversial amendment bill, which effectively guts the current already inadequate legislation, is now destined to be rejected by parliament, the bill is likely to resurface after the election. At present not only are the current members of the UPM in support of the changes proposed in it the Progressives have also indicated their own desire to amend this law and make similar changes to those proposed in this draft bill.

The revelations over the last year, by firstly Wayne Panton and then the four members who departed the UPM government in October of the influence of the development lobby on this and past governments means that with return of any current UPM or PPM members, will unless they’re convince otherwise by voters during the election campaign, result in the bill being steered through by the next administration.

The proposed bill is likely to form part of the election campaign and will give candidates who, like a significant percentage of the population are concerned about the country’s failure to protect its natural resources, an opportunity to commit to blocking the bill’s passage.

Meanwhile, Sustainable Cayman called on all stakeholders, including, political figures, and conservation experts, to engage actively in the dialogue around these proposed amendments and to voice their opposition to changes that could irrevocably harm the environmental legacy and future sustainability of the islands.

“Sustainable Cayman unequivocally opposes these amendments, which threaten to significantly undermine the effectiveness of the National Conservation Council, diluting their authority over crucial environmental oversight,” the activist stated. “This includes potentially devastating impacts on our marine parks and protected species by allowing major infrastructural projects like ports and highways to proceed without necessary Environmental Impact Assessments.”

In December, Stuart Mailer the Chair of the National Conservation Council said that no amendments to the law are needed or warranted at this time and urged government not to undermine the law. Yet the proposed amendments introduce mechanisms that could enable Cabinet to dodge recommendations by the council and making the consultation process optional.

“We are particularly alarmed by changes that would strip the Council of its ability to have the final say in planning decisions that affect protected areas and to enforce its decisions without explicit approval from the Attorney General. Such shifts not only threaten the environmental sustainability of the Cayman Islands but also represent a significant step back in terms of democratic governance and accountability,” Sustainable warned, adding that the proposed amendments which seek to remove voting rights from key environmental and planning officials were like “disabling the alarm system in a building during a time when security threats are increasing.”

“Removing the scientific backbone from the regulatory process shifts the balance of power towards political appointees, potentially risking prioritizing immediate economic and political pressures over the long-term health and sustainability of our environment,” the group stated. “This reduction in expert governance not only poses a direct threat to our natural heritage and communal wellbeing but also undermines the principles of transparency and accountability that are fundamental to a functioning democracy.”