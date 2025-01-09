Burglars make off with massive jewellery haul

Some of the jewellery stolen on New Year’s Eve

(CNS): The RCIPS has opened an investigation into a break-in at a downtown jeweller in the early hours of New Year’s Eve morning in which tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewellery was taken. Police investigating the audacious burglary believe it happened at around 1:30am on Tuesday, 31 December, at the store on Main Street in George Town. Display cases were broken, and the contents were stolen.

The perpetrators left the location on foot in an unknown direction. On Monday, a 40-year-old man from West Bay was arrested, but the stolen items were not recovered, and he has been granted bail.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance with information about the incident and the whereabouts of the stolen jewellery.

See some of the stolen items here.

The burglars are likely to be trying to sell the items, and the police urged anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

The RCIPS also reminded the public that it is an offence to handle stolen goods: Anyone who handles goods is liable to imprisonment for 14 years.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.