Burglars make off with massive jewellery haul
(CNS): The RCIPS has opened an investigation into a break-in at a downtown jeweller in the early hours of New Year’s Eve morning in which tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewellery was taken. Police investigating the audacious burglary believe it happened at around 1:30am on Tuesday, 31 December, at the store on Main Street in George Town. Display cases were broken, and the contents were stolen.
The perpetrators left the location on foot in an unknown direction. On Monday, a 40-year-old man from West Bay was arrested, but the stolen items were not recovered, and he has been granted bail.
Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance with information about the incident and the whereabouts of the stolen jewellery.
See some of the stolen items here.
The burglars are likely to be trying to sell the items, and the police urged anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
The RCIPS also reminded the public that it is an offence to handle stolen goods: Anyone who handles goods is liable to imprisonment for 14 years.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.
Shame cus that be like som fine bling ma man best be getin me dimonds n nites out Vic Bar classy styles or not getting nuttin from ma muffin
Round up the usual suspects.
Yuck. I can only imagine that getting it stolen was the only way to get rid of it. Was the business stuck with a lot of really horrible stuff they couldn’t sell and paid someone to ‘steal’ it so they could claim on insurance?
Good luck to the thieves trying to sell any of that nasty stuff.
Just a few broken eggs guys. Our government is making omlettes.
Tens of thousands of jamaican dollars by the clip of them towsh
No accounting for taste.
Tens of thousands of dollars worth? the stuff in the photo looks like something you’d win at a fairground!
“Tens of thousands dollars”
Otherwise known as cheap tat.
Can’t buy class as they say… That jewelry is ghetto as hell!
Seems unlikely this was accomplished without at least some internal knowledge or assistance.
Is there a valid reason why we are never told the location of the business that was burgled?
Yes, I want to know so I can steer clear of that tacky jewelry
Classy.
They should’ve kept him in jail. Now he’s on bail, he’s fencing the goods.
The brilliance of RCIPS shines as bright as the sun once again!
Best investigative and traffic enforcement agency in the world!