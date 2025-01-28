Burglars make off with large electronic hauls

(CNS): Two electronic stores in George Town were broken into last week, and thieves made off with thousands of dollars worth of goods. Police said the first commercial burglary was reported to them at about 9:40am on Monday by a store on Eastern Avenue. The burglars broke in through the front door and stole dozens of items, a list of which was supplied by police and is published below, including gaming consoles, firesticks and drones valued in total at around CI$20,000.

Then on Tuesday at about 9am, another report was made to the RCIPS by an electronics store on Crewe Road, where the burglars had gained entry again by breaking through the door of the premises. Another haul of electronic goods, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets and a sum of cash, were stolen but the RCIPS had not stated the value of that break-in.

Officers are investigating both incidents and wish to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the break-ins or has any information relating to them. They are also asking members of the community who see any online listings for electronics or shops selling electronics that appear suspicious, such as items listed at prices that are too good to be true, to contact the police.

Businesses are also being encouraged to ensure they have working CCTV activated at all times and adequately secure their premiers. When selling high-value items, such as electronics and jewellery, it is important to ensure detailed stock records are kept and that items are removed from display cabinets and stored securely at the close of business each day.

People are also urged not to handle stolen goods. Anyone who dishonestly receives stolen goods or dishonestly helps in their retention, removal, disposal or realisation by or for the benefit of another person can be prosecuted and liable to imprisonment for up to fourteen years if convicted.

Those who can help the police with information relating to these high-value break-ins are asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.