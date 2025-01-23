Bryan hints at a return to Progressives’ platform
(CNS): Few of the remaining members of the UPM government have confirmed they will be seeking re-election in the upcoming campaign or which of their colleagues, if any, they will be aligning themselves with. However, Deputy Premier Kenneth Bryan has dropped the heaviest hints yet that he may throw his lot in with the Progressives, the party he started his political career with, as he runs again to keep his George Town Central seat. So far, the idea has not been dismissed by the PPM.
During an appearance on Radio Cayman on Monday, Bryan said he believed that the PPM was the only real political party contesting the election and the group with which he was most politically aligned.
Speaking on For The Record on Monday, he made allegations that the members of the TCCP were “extreme environmentalists” and another party due to emerge were “elitists” who had stated they wanted to replace “the inferiors”. He said he felt he shared a mindset most with the Progressives.
“No matter what differences that we’ve had, there is more mindsets with the things that I think about with the Progressives than any one of those other groups… because it was more personalities,” he said as he pointed to his past disagreements with former premier Sir Alden McLaughlin. “But that’s where I came from.”
Bryan suggested that the PPM and the UDP (it was not clear if the minister actually meant the UPM) had many similarities. He suggested that they were never about “big money” or extreme environmentalists but were about the grassroots or the poorer people.
He said he believed the next government would be a coalition between two of the four groups that he thinks will be running in April: the PPM, the leftover UPM government, the “extreme environmentalists” (the TCCP), and the “elitists”, which appears to refer to the newly registered Cayman Islands National Party. Dan Scott has registered the party but has not yet officially launched it or unveiled its candidates.
At the start of the show, Bryan had said that, given the drift towards alignments and parties in this election, he had to make some decisions about how he was going to run, having previously run as an independent. However, he said he would need to consult with his constituents.
Challenging the nature of the newly registered groups, the minister claimed they were not real parties but labels. He said the country was looking for organised, mature politics, and the only group that fit the real definition and had real credibility was the PPM.
Roy Tatum, a long-standing member of the Progressives who will run for office in the former premier’s constituency of Red Bay once the party ratifies this, pointed out that Bryan had never resigned from the PPM.
“Politics is the art of the possible,” he told CNS when we asked where the PPM stood regarding Bryan re-joining forces with the party. “Kenneth Bryan started his political career with the PPM and never resigned as a member,” he noted, leaving the door open for Bryan to buy himself a red tie or two.
See Bryan talk about his potential alignment with the Progressives at 1:04:45, shortly after he joins the show, and again at the end of the show from about 2:29:45 on the Radio Cayman video below.
Category: 2025 General Elections, Elections, Politics
I hope voters take the time to reflect on how many of the challenges we face today stem from the mismanagement and missed opportunities under the previous PPM-led government. Cayman needs a serious change and strong leaders who will advocate for proper environmental safeguards and immigration reform just to name a few.
He’s right about being inferior, deficient would be a better word, and corrupted, another.
Vote for Dan Scott and his party! They dont have a single, i repeat, NOT ONE past politician in their party! ALL NEW faces and ideas. Please please Cayman lets vote out all those that have destroyed us and brought this island and OUR people to their lowest.
LTD Da Unboozler
Progressives, I support you 100%. Currently.If you bring KB on board that support is immediately finished. Eradicate OMOV, let us chose our government. This has gone on too long….absolute madness.
This guy is a joke and grifting all he can from the public purse. He will go with whatever party just to keep the grift going. Stop the nonsense. You see what is happening in the USA right now? Well, Cayman could have the same outcome if people don’t start voting for the islands instead of free turkeys and fake promises.
This joker needs to go far, far away and stay long.
PPM will lose the votes of myself and my generational extended family the day this is announced.
It has been proven that a coalition of independents don’t work!!
So who should he join? He can’t join Wayne’s group as they destabilized government by resigning as ministers.
Dan Scott’s party are all newcomers with no experience and many have no proven track record.
PPM is the best and logical choice for him. An established party with MPs with experience and newcomers to rebuild the party.
Have you ever heard of succession planning? This is why Roy stepped down and Joey is now the leader.
We have.had years of career politicians refusing to step down and mentor the next generation.
Arden and Ezzard were prime examples. Now Ezzard left North Side and this country in a mess as many voted for Jay just to get rid of him.
Jay who is the developer’s beck and call bi@&*tch.
His entire ministry for 2023 has not been audited and we are now in 2025.
It has been suggested that the NHDT project in North Side has massive overruns.
The people’s money is being spent unwisely to favor the few. Stay tuned.
Our system of 19 tiny easily bought electoral districts and no controls on corruption is broken.
The PPM is like the UDP/UPM/PACT/TCCP. None of them have published a statement of core values that they place above power and personal profit.
Any of them will accept Mac, Bryan, Jay, John John or anyone else that will get them closer to power and personal profit.
And in ground breaking news, an opportunistic grifter spots an opportunity.
Please make this narcissist go away.
Well if you were considering voting for the PPM, this makes the decision not to very easy
If Joey and Roy decide to welcome him into their circle, a significant number of voters may abandon their support and seek alternatives. Therefore, it is crucial to pay attention and consider the consequences of such a decision.
With him saying this so early, means that Juju, Dwayne, Jay and Isaac also looking to run with the PPM
If only we had a national vote for Members of Parliament Bryant would never be elected.
Bryan, Saunders, John John, Elio, Harris, Mac and 3 others are definitely running as the new PPM. After the election they will depose Joey (if he actually gets re-elected) and will form the next government .
As I say in me yard the rite side of history be daddy Mack McKeeva and Dwayne the Rock Seymour I tell you
The proverbial rat leaving a sinking ship.
Hahahaha!! After all the insults that he and the PPM have traded.
Of course he will want to be Minister of Tourism. And that means putting Johann back as Chair of Airport Authority.
How many enemies are Alden and Joey willing to take onboard in order to get their hands on power again?
“Breaking News: PPM and UPM Unleash the Full Moon Agenda—Complete with Vaseline, Pancakes, and Tied Shoes”
Citizens of Absurdistan, prepare yourselves! The PPM and UPM have joined forces, and their collective genius has culminated in a groundbreaking vision that combines lunar lunacy, and, of course, untamed urges.
Let’s kick things off with their newfound rallying cry: “Pave the Reef!” Yes, this bipartisan dream sees the destruction of Cayman’s natural wonders as the ultimate unifying goal. Why stop at gutting conservation laws when you can throw in a cruise pier, a dry dock (for cruise liners only, because cargo is just too practical), and Mount Trashmore—a monument to toxic ingenuity, perfectly placed next to a healthcare facility and a school.
The Full Moon Festival: A Celebration of Innovation
And what better way to honor such visionary leadership than with a Quarterly Full Moon Pancake Festival? Highlights include:
• Dwayne’s Loins Leap: Under the glow of the full moon, our beloved minister lets his urges guide him. With Vaseline in one hand and baby oil in the other, he takes a majestic leap… straight into another collision with an inanimate object. It’s a performance that truly reflects his governance style and staunch commitment to sobriety.
• The Flip-Off Challenge: Ministers compete to flip pancakes—and their political allegiances—with Olympic-level finesse. Dwayne impresses the crowd by accidentally tying his shoelaces together mid-flip, creating a spectacle of tangled brilliance and leaving quantum physicians scratching their heads at his achievement of quantic entanglement.
• Public Batter-Throwing: Citizens hurl batter at cardboard cutouts of politicians, with bonus points for anyone who can nail the Vaseline jar on Dwayne’s dashboard.
But wait, there’s more! The festival promises to explore the Mystery of the Vaseline Jar, rumored to be a staple in Dwayne’s car. While some speculate it’s for tire maintenance, others believe it’s a reflection of his full-moon-enhanced practicality (or lack thereof). Either way, it’s a story worthy of its own miniseries.
A Closing Note of Reflection
If “Pave the Reef!” is the legacy of this newfound unity, perhaps we should rename Cayman to Absurdistan and let the Pancake Festival become its crowning glory. After all, with leadership this brilliant, we may as well lean into the absurdity.
The future of Cayman deserves better. But as long as our leaders are busy tying their shoes together, flipping pancakes, and colliding with stationary objects, it’s up to us to ensure they don’t tie up our future along with them.
Final part: No donkey was harmed during the redaction of the above , most of characters involved are fictional and will hopefully stay that way… Or are they ?
His legacy, built a $4 million park whilst placing the homeless caymanians in a hotel rooms. Dropped the ball on the erosion of SMB. The many trips to Barbados to set up the never go transport system in Cayman. The failed cayman/Barbados route and now this cruise referendum that Caymanians don’t want. PPM this guy is a snake and will stab you all in the back to save his own skin.
And Isaac has always said that he only wants to be in the side that has a majority. With such high moral values on display everywhere, the next coalition government can go on to set even more records.
We desperately need to change the current system that allows small numbers of voters to effectively control the election of those who get into Cabinet.
Without that UDP/PPM/UPM/ABE/independents makes no difference.
Goodbye PPM if this is your selection for GTC!! Means PPM is coming back with the cruise pier!
Embracing him is akin to embracing Mac.
FFS wake up Cayman!
He will go where ever best suits him. sorry, i mean the people.
Guy is a jack ass.
Anyone who use to listen to him on crosstalk with Woody could plainly hear that the guy clearly has 2 assholes that spew alot of $hit.
He can run with UPM TCCP PPM BIG MAC AND THE TALIBANS but we have plans for him in GTC and that is to NOT VOTE FOR HIM as for me and my house we are supporting Carmen Mcfield ❌
Why would the PPM want to be associated with someone who brazenly ignores our legislation with illegal billboards …… wait maybe that type of behaviour is now welcome in the new PPM.
Why would they want to associate with indisciplined ex con who will push them under the bus at the drop of a hat? Look at how he tried to blame Wayne Panton’s departure for the beach erosion. He is an unadulterated moron.
And selling crack, assaulting police officers, etc. Almost as bad as the billboards.
No shit he is planning on joining them, even though they ran his name through the mud talking about how he is too inexperienced to be in government etc. This man has absolutely no integrity, sitting smiling with the rest of the PPM snakes on the linkup show.
Kenneth Bryan running with the PPM is not a good look. Once bitten, twice shy!
LOL please don’t vote this man back in.
Hmmmmm…Mini Mac now looking for respectability having been a loose cannon.
No doubt PPM will embrace his bringing GTC to their fold, but at what cost.
He will no doubt want to continue as Minister of Tourism and continue his spendthrift ways at Cayman airways and the port authority.
Hope they make him take down his effing billboards.
So Bryan will be the new Juliana – switching from one party to the next.
Isn’t it interesting how all this stuff goes.
Cant see PPM allowing him to be Minister of Tourism when Mo$e$ has so much invested in the industry.
Everything that comes out of this person’ mouth is a big fat lie. He was never held accountable for not delivering on his promises.