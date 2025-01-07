Bodden Town man comes home to armed burglars

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for two men who broke into a home near the North Sound Estates in Bodden Town during the early hours of Friday, 3 January. The resident arrived home sometime before 12:30 that morning and found the door open and two masked men inside the house, brandishing knives.

The victim ran from his home and got into his vehicle with the masked burglars in pursuit. As they then attempted to flee, one of the masked men was hit by the victim’s vehicle.

Both suspects then ran off, heading south down Leeward Drive. They were described as being around 5 feet 9 inches tall, slim, and dark-skinned, wearing black clothing and face masks.

Detectives investigating the aggravated burglary are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the suspects or have any information to call the Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.