Boaters escape sinking vessel at Stingray City

(CNS): Six people aboard a private boat that was visiting Stingray City on Monday afternoon were rescued by another boater in the area after it started to sink. The Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) arrived at the location near the Sandbar at about 4pm, having received a report of a vessel in distress in the North Sound at around 3:45pm. The CICG officers found an overturned vessel and learned all six people had been picked up by the crew aboard the Unstoppable, another private boat that was in the area.

The people who had been on the sinking boat were returned to shore in good health. The coastguard righted the overturned vessel and towed it to Duck Pond dock, where it was secured. The RCIPS Air Operations Unit was also dispatched to assist in the matter.

In a press release, the CICG and RCIPS thanked the members of the public who assisted those on the distressed vessel.