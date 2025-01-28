Anti-sexual harassment bill released for public review

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has published the long-awaited Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill, which protects people from sexual harassment and gender-based bullying in various circumstances and introduces remedies where a person makes a complaint. The bill was decades in the making and continues to be controversial because of concerns about false complaints, an issue that the bill deals with.

However, the proposed law won’t go before parliament until the next government is in place, as the consultation deadline extends to 4 February, the day after Nomination Day and the official start of the election campaign.

The bill lays out actions that offend, humiliate or degrade the person alleging sexual harassment. It also requires workplaces to have policies in place to protect workers and confers a responsibility on employers to protect their staff from being harassed at work or as a result of their work.