Another road to close as George Town revamp drags on

(CNS): Drivers are experiencing another week of road closures in George Town after the National Roads Authority closed Edward Street Wednesday evening for more work in relation to the revitalisation project that has been underway in downtown George Town for years. This latest “essential work” will see the road closed until 6am on Wednesday, 5 February, and local access will only be permitted via the junction of Shedden Road and Edward Street.

However, two-way traffic is available on Main Street, according to a release from the planning ministry.

Officials said that as the project “approaches its final stages”, the ministry and the George Town Revitalization Initiative “express heartfelt gratitude to the public for their patience and unwavering support throughout this journey. With the project nearing completion, the enhanced spaces will soon be ready for everyone to enjoy.”

