André eyes premiership as he takes helm of new party
(CNS): André Ebanks, the former deputy premier and minister for financial services and social development, is taking the lead of a newly formed party that is hoping to contest around ten seats in the April General Election. The Caymanian Community Party (TCCP) officially launched on Wednesday, 15 January, with an initial slate of seven candidates who say they are committed to putting Caymanians and their community first.
Ebanks has been selected by the TCCP’s founding members as its leader and will be premier if they secure a majority. He said the party is promising to form an inclusive, accountable government and to take the country in a new direction.
The party membership currently includes five incumbent MPs: former premier Wayne Panton (NEW), and the four who recently resigned from the UPM: Ebanks (WBS), Katherine Ebanks-Wilks (WBC), Sabrina Turner (PRO) and Heather Bodden (SAV).
They have been joined by Osbourne Bodden, a former PPM member and minister who will be challenging Chris Saunders for his seat in Bodden Town West, and Emily DeCou, a young Caymanian who is well known in the community, particularly among younger voters, for her involvement in local environmental activism. In the 2021 General Election, she was the only serious challenger to the leader of the PPM at the time, Roy McTaggart, for the seat in George Town East. McTaggart won handily with 64% of the vote, but she will be taking him on again this year.
At least three more members are expected to join the party by Nomination Day on 3 March to give the group a fighting chance of forming the next government without having to be part of a coalition.
In a social media post, the group said, “We’re losing our way of life, and too many Caymanians are being left behind.” The TCCP plans to change that.
The party is setting out a shared policy platform to protect Caymanians, their culture and the country’s increasingly threatened natural environment. The group believes that a new approach to government is needed — one that puts the needs of the people, the economy and the environment on a strong, equal and sustainable footing.
“Our people are struggling to find their place in rapidly changing Cayman with soaring costs and fewer and fewer opportunities,” Ebanks said.
“Enough is enough. We must restore sound decision-making, stability and fairness so that every Caymanian can live with pride and dignity in their own homeland. The Caymanian Community Party is something different — it is built on the principles of listening to the voices of our people. We will build our community from the grassroots up; we will not be the party where leaders are dictating from the top,” he added.
The TCCP slate of candidates brings collective experience in both the private sector and government. In a press release they group described themselves as individuals who have stepped forward at critical moments to serve their communities with a focus on people-first solutions, guided by their commitment to good governance and accountability.
Ebanks and Panton filed the political party registration documents with the elections supervisor on Monday, paving the way for a collective challenge to the PPM, which is expected to field as many as 15 candidates.
While McKeeva Bush launched a political grouping last year, there has been no confirmation at this stage as to who else will be competing on the veteran politician’s platform. However, Rolston Anglin is understood to be throwing his hat in the ring in George Town North alongside his former UDP leader.
Meanwhile, Dan Scott, the regional managing partner at EY until he retired last year, is also said to be forming a political group and contesting at least ten seats.
This indicates a change of direction in local politics. After the collapse of the UDP in 2012, there was a surge in independent candidates and loose alignments that led to the last three governments being coalitions. The PPM led and was able to dominate the agenda for the 2013 government and most of the 2017 coalition administration before it collapsed at the end of 2020 due to the rift over McKeeva Bush’s conviction for assault.
The PACT coalition that formed a government in 2021 was totally made up of independent candidates who, apart from Panton and Heather Bodden, all ran separate campaigns. After Panton was ousted from the position of premier by his colleagues, the rest of PACT formed the UPM, which split apart in October last year amid reports of dysfunction within the administration.
Although the PACT/UPM coalition has held the reins of power over the last four years, it has clearly demonstrated the problem of governance when the Cabinet is simply not in agreement on policy.
When he was voted as the PACT leader, Panton was well known for his position on sustainability, environmental protection and the need to adapt to the existential threat of climate change. However, many members of his Cabinet quickly backed away from the policies he was trying to pursue because they were influenced by their financial backers.
As a result, finding consensus on anything became impossible. Even after Panton was ousted from the coalition due to pressure from powerful external forces that further divided the Cabinet, the next premier, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, was also unable to hold the Cabinet together, leading to the resignation of the four members.
However, for the upcoming elections, the TCCP says it has a platform of common goals that will deliver for ordinary people, not powerful political financiers or private lobby groups. The members believe that, as a party with a shared vision and a cohesive strategy, they will be in a better position to deliver meaningful change because they can offer a structured platform and collective accountability.
The TCCP Constitution also provides for Constituency Associations, which give people an active role in participatory democracy throughout a four-year administration rather than once every four years at general election time.
“The Community Party represents a collective commitment to putting Caymanians first,” Panton said. “This is a movement of Caymanians, by Caymanians, for Caymanians. Together, we will create a future that celebrates our culture, strengthens our economy and our community, and ensures transparency
in governance.”
Panton said that the current UPM minority government’s legislative approach had been the opposite of that. “Recent decisions have demonstrated a lack of transparency and accountability,” he said. “The proposed erosion of environmental protections and public consultation is deeply concerning. TCCP will prioritise good governance to rebuild trust and ensure Cayman’s future is safeguarded.”
See the party launch video below:
I’m worried about who Andre has hitched his wagon to. I’d be much happier if he was teaming up with Dan Scott. This gang he’s with doesn’t know what they’re doing, Wayne and his silliness is why we’re so stuck with all this crap we’ve had over the past 4 years.
Emily has no job experience whatsoever except being a professional climate complainer…this is just a job for her and that’s a bad start.
Sabrina also just needs a job, mostly so she can pay back the big fat loan she owes to Wayne.
Heather needs to make sure the EWA opens up all that land she’s got.
Katherine is ok.
Who are they going to recruit to stop Kenny, who’s running against Dwayne, who’s running against Mac, Juliana and Saunders???
Sorry Sabrina you have to go! You were shady from the last election. You seem to be motivated by money and fame more than helping your people. When I say your people I am referring to GENERATIONAL CAYMANIANS!!!
Well he’s got my vote in WBS. My worry if he is premier who on earth is going to get financial services. Hopefully they get in and can do a deal with Dan Scott.
TCCP. Oh my, can’t wait to see all the memes.
Wayne Panton, the sustainability champion turned political boomerang. After cozying up to McKeeva Bush and hitching his wagon to Cayman Marl Road’s gossip train, he now expects us to believe he’s the face of transparency and good governance? The TCCP launch might be a ‘new direction,’ but for Panton, it feels more like a desperate U-turn to salvage the credibility he drove straight off a cliff. Best of luck to André Ebanks. He’s going to need it if he plans to carry this election while dragging Panton’s dead weight behind him.
also Ozzy… really?
That’s a huge red flag and enough to question the whole party.
A big issue with the electorate (to be fair, the world over) is that we have very short memories.
Ozzie was the one who chastised his poor Chief Officer during his time in office telling her she is a F ing driftwood when she tried to hold him accountable. He also carried out a very public physical assault with a cow cod.
While on the HSA Board, he implemented several anti-expat policies including the more recent one that no more people of Jamaican or Indian descent are to be hired at the hospital.
Now he goes to run in Bodden Town West asking those voters (many of whom are either first or second generation Caymanians) to let him represent them. Not today Bobo.
Unfortunately, what will probably happen is that the PPM will run a candidate, then people looking to vote for anyone but the incumbent will split their votes between Ozzie and the PPM candidate leaving the incumbent to win through support from his base.
I am hoping for a candidate the whole community can rally around because for me, it is neither Chris nor Mr. Cowcod. He couldn’t beat Jon Jon up east, now he trying his luck West, good luck, I want see him show up at my house.
Andre shouldn’t have included Wayne in this party. His globalist world economic forum ideologies will not help cayman.
Andre, I like what you are doing, but unless the TCCP can field candidates in at least 17 constituencies YOU ARE WASTING OUR TIME!
If they can manage to run the country independently rather than have their strings pulled by the wealthy developers and business community them I’m all for them.
A majority of this government is the same PACT government that did nothing over the last 4 years. The same PACT that ousted their leader Wayne Panton. The same PACT that ended up splitting ways because they could agree on nothing. The only reason Sabrina is in this mix is due to her current financial obligation to repay her $1.6million loan to Wayne, so her job security is in his best interest. Andre is probably the only person fit to serve in this party, the rest are the same sad cases we have had for the last 4 years. Sandra over at Cayman Marl Road will attempt to paint them in good light, but we all know this is because Wayne is one her biggest financial contributors. Not like people with any sense takes her blog website seriously anyway. Don’t let this new group fool you, we will end up in the same boat that we are currently in.
For that new day to dawn on Cayman politics, if you see something, say something:
https://www.anticorruptioncommission.ky/reporting-corruption
Thank you for stepping forward and providing our community with a choice. I am pleased to see important issues being thought about let’s hope change can come .
Important issues
Housing affordability for locals and our children .
Overdevelopment of areas , for who ? Real estate agents only ones getting rich (this should be caymanian only job no work permits, commission needs completely reducing to 2% max ) and MLAs who helped with back room deals. No infrastructure has been thought through for developments that planning is passing . Tower blocks , high density areas should have amenities available close by or at bottom of buildings mini markets, coffee shop so that 50 people don’t need to get in car to pick up milk, bread etc. green areas sustainable plants , trees also need implementing not concrete playgrounds with no shade as George Town redevelopment .
Education – the separation of some local and expat education pathway should be considered . We have created an us and them infrastructure without meaning to. Somehow we need to combine these populations into world class education centers and stop segregating them .
Caymanian university students returning home unable to find employment ? How is this happening or possible , but I hear it is happening, maybe companies need more pressure applied to take on the educated locals and train them. Work permits need to be stopped in certain areas , if we have 25 students with marketing degrees why would we need a work permit in this area ?
Healthcare costs, too high and how can locals retire paying these monthly costs .
Pensions not adequate for retirement in cayman .
Protecting the Environment wherever possible, the road extension east although I agree having experienced hurricane Ivan the need for an interior route for emergency services to gain access as many coast roads were blocked off. The cost if correct seems very high , have we considered moving satellite government buildings East to ease traffic . Work out who is driving in everyday is it schooling , work ? Can the schooling or work be moved , if it’s government workers yes it can be moved . Can government implement more work from home Initiatives , you could work from home three days a week come to office two days, not only will you get renewed interest in government jobs you will also have happy staff who stay with you . Protecting the marine environment vitally important , over development of shoreline along south church street has led to the best snorkeling sites along here being damaged , high buildings leave the sea in shade, run off from chemicals into sea all add to less marine life . When it’s gone it’s gone and tourists are not interested in a flat interior concrete landscape with limited beach and marine life .
The dump, recycling.
Leaf blowers – an easy fix , huge noise pollution , can’t open windows switch AC off because of these noisy machines blowing dust and dirt from one house to the next , destroying the soil , insects ….. just ban them . The leaves are good for your soil . At the very least ban the noisy ones without mufflers new quieter ones if necessary …. Please 🙏
CCP sounds like PNP..disaster. The charts and diagram lady must have been involved.
I suspect that Moxam will join this team and show them how to lose an election. What a mess!
What does “because they were influenced by their financial backers” actually mean, in easy to understand Anti-Corruption Commission terms, and who will provide this payment documentation and testimony to the prosecution teams? How can corruption be so widely accepted as normal in the Cayman Islands when it’s not only disqualifying, but also criminal for both those offering and accepting bribes? Why would we, as a credibility starved financial center, risk it all to let this run unaddressed? If those that know this on the inside aren’t saying anything, does that not make them complicit?!? It would be interesting to hear Ossie and DUI Rolston’s official statements on corruption as they re-enter the Standards in Public Life domain…
Precisely, does Heather Bodden also care to comment on that sweetheart deal with planning the benefitted her and her family? Just on this point alone the messaging stinks.
Andre your civil service training has equipped you well. You just need to learn a bit of humility. your pose in the photo says it all. I suggest you tune your ego down a bit, or you will spend 4 years on the back bench.
I am waiting to hear you say say something good about someone else.
They want to reduce the cost of living but oppose the two projects (the new dock and new bypass) which can actually make a real difference?
Multibillion projects that seek to irreversibly destroy forever environmental value, substantially increase the cost of living, violate the tenuous suggestion of government compliance with FFR, and that sunk cost (perhaps literally) as proposed will haunt our people for several generations.
How will 2 multibillion dollar projects reduce the cost of living? What a ridiculous, economically illiterate comment.
There’s also the $200Million new resort prison planned for Northward so that our foreign criminals can be housed and fed in great comfort.
The loan carry cost plus salaries and benefits for hundreds of imported Jamaicans will add a massive unproductive load on Cayman.
Use the $8Million fee to consultants to upgrade the current prison.
We heard similar rhetoric from the PACT, which did not live up to its acronym. Let’s hope that now the means what they say, and say what they really mean to to deliver on.
Are you seriously considering voting for any of these jokers ?
Sabrina and Heather certainly make you think if you should really vote for them… However, I do believe Andre will do a way better job of leading than Wayne Panton did.
Agreed! They had me until I saw that Heather is there. She has done literally NOTHING since being in office. She never speaks, offers zero advice or solutions, and basically still acts as a PA to Wayne!
Nailed it about Sabrina and Heather, 12:45!
Commenters thus far are dead wrong. Yes, this current Government has been far from perfect. But Andre and Katherine are the only two who actually accomplished anything. Imagine if they had a supporting cast they could rely on? Wonderful changes to be had.
They gotta win though, and cynical Caymanians will continue to vote for a new fridge instead.
By Caymanians you mean Jamaicans with status. Thanks Mac.
Eradicate OMOV ,this is a disaster. We should have the right to chose our government.
no thanks and same for ppm and independents. you have all failed cayman terribly over the last 4 years.
free money saving solution:
direct rule for 2 years while a new raft of political candidates are selected/vetted based on qualifications, experience and integrity. then we have new elections.
How have the PPM failed over the last 4 years when PACT/UPM were the elected government? Most of that same PACT government is in this “TCCP” trying to rebrand and convince you that they won’t fail all over again, which they inevitably will. They are using the same useless MPs who still do nothing to form a government that Wayne and Andre will solely control and dictate, which is exactly what they tried last time. Wayne was fully pro PPM until he realized they would not make him Premier, then he turned on them and also brought on Mckeeva, a man he very publically claimed to dispise previously, just to get the top job. What does that say about integrity?
these guys failed on every level over the last 4 years and now want to be re-elected???
I want Jon-Jon for Premier because he will give us lots of free goodies. He is my hero!
And he will take away the SUVs and make all Ministers ride donkeys to work.
Nothing will change. The same people in charge when I was a kid are the same in charge now at 30. New faces, new ideas, out with the old in with SENSIBLE new. Big factor in why so many young people don’t vote.
Declare.
We should start to actually demand to hear those new ideas. WE need to start asking questions instead of sitting down waiting to be told that someone is coming to save us with platitudes. We need to know what the actual problem is that is causing the symptoms we are seeing, and what these people’s actual plan is to address it. Asking for something new is no longer enough. What do you mean by “new”? Only when start to be more articulate and purposeful in our desires, can we start getting the candidates we truly need.
The CCP (Cayman Communist Party)
CCP – what idiot thinks of these things.
There’s a duppy haunting these islands.
While I agree its not the greatest name. If that’s what you’re hung up on you’re not the deepest thinker.
Stunning and quite funny that nobody thought of this before creating the name, but if true, it would sure as hell help the poor Caymanians.
wash rinse repeat
same people who failed before….no thanks.
these people have no shame and are just in it for the paycheck
What about the new candidates?
who Ossie? Expired back in the 80s, he is stale and got more penicillin growing on him than the HSA Clinic
cns: bot alert
I’m hoping some from this group runs in WBN, Rollie and Bernie just aren’t going to get the job done.
What about Jordan?
Not ready!!!
I hope they get him and a few others on board. It’ll be an interesting couple weeks in our islands.
what about him?