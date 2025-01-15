André eyes premiership as he takes helm of new party

The TCCP candidates (L-R) Wayne Panton, Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Heather Bodden, André Ebanks, Emily DeCou, Sabrina Turner and Osbourne Bodden

(CNS): André Ebanks, the former deputy premier and minister for financial services and social development, is taking the lead of a newly formed party that is hoping to contest around ten seats in the April General Election. The Caymanian Community Party (TCCP) officially launched on Wednesday, 15 January, with an initial slate of seven candidates who say they are committed to putting Caymanians and their community first.

Ebanks has been selected by the TCCP’s founding members as its leader and will be premier if they secure a majority. He said the party is promising to form an inclusive, accountable government and to take the country in a new direction.

The party membership currently includes five incumbent MPs: former premier Wayne Panton (NEW), and the four who recently resigned from the UPM: Ebanks (WBS), Katherine Ebanks-Wilks (WBC), Sabrina Turner (PRO) and Heather Bodden (SAV).

They have been joined by Osbourne Bodden, a former PPM member and minister who will be challenging Chris Saunders for his seat in Bodden Town West, and Emily DeCou, a young Caymanian who is well known in the community, particularly among younger voters, for her involvement in local environmental activism. In the 2021 General Election, she was the only serious challenger to the leader of the PPM at the time, Roy McTaggart, for the seat in George Town East. McTaggart won handily with 64% of the vote, but she will be taking him on again this year.

At least three more members are expected to join the party by Nomination Day on 3 March to give the group a fighting chance of forming the next government without having to be part of a coalition.

In a social media post, the group said, “We’re losing our way of life, and too many Caymanians are being left behind.” The TCCP plans to change that.

The party is setting out a shared policy platform to protect Caymanians, their culture and the country’s increasingly threatened natural environment. The group believes that a new approach to government is needed — one that puts the needs of the people, the economy and the environment on a strong, equal and sustainable footing.

“Our people are struggling to find their place in rapidly changing Cayman with soaring costs and fewer and fewer opportunities,” Ebanks said.

“Enough is enough. We must restore sound decision-making, stability and fairness so that every Caymanian can live with pride and dignity in their own homeland. The Caymanian Community Party is something different — it is built on the principles of listening to the voices of our people. We will build our community from the grassroots up; we will not be the party where leaders are dictating from the top,” he added.

The TCCP slate of candidates brings collective experience in both the private sector and government. In a press release they group described themselves as individuals who have stepped forward at critical moments to serve their communities with a focus on people-first solutions, guided by their commitment to good governance and accountability.

Ebanks and Panton filed the political party registration documents with the elections supervisor on Monday, paving the way for a collective challenge to the PPM, which is expected to field as many as 15 candidates.

While McKeeva Bush launched a political grouping last year, there has been no confirmation at this stage as to who else will be competing on the veteran politician’s platform. However, Rolston Anglin is understood to be throwing his hat in the ring in George Town North alongside his former UDP leader.

Meanwhile, Dan Scott, the regional managing partner at EY until he retired last year, is also said to be forming a political group and contesting at least ten seats.

This indicates a change of direction in local politics. After the collapse of the UDP in 2012, there was a surge in independent candidates and loose alignments that led to the last three governments being coalitions. The PPM led and was able to dominate the agenda for the 2013 government and most of the 2017 coalition administration before it collapsed at the end of 2020 due to the rift over McKeeva Bush’s conviction for assault.

The PACT coalition that formed a government in 2021 was totally made up of independent candidates who, apart from Panton and Heather Bodden, all ran separate campaigns. After Panton was ousted from the position of premier by his colleagues, the rest of PACT formed the UPM, which split apart in October last year amid reports of dysfunction within the administration.

Although the PACT/UPM coalition has held the reins of power over the last four years, it has clearly demonstrated the problem of governance when the Cabinet is simply not in agreement on policy.

When he was voted as the PACT leader, Panton was well known for his position on sustainability, environmental protection and the need to adapt to the existential threat of climate change. However, many members of his Cabinet quickly backed away from the policies he was trying to pursue because they were influenced by their financial backers.

As a result, finding consensus on anything became impossible. Even after Panton was ousted from the coalition due to pressure from powerful external forces that further divided the Cabinet, the next premier, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, was also unable to hold the Cabinet together, leading to the resignation of the four members.

However, for the upcoming elections, the TCCP says it has a platform of common goals that will deliver for ordinary people, not powerful political financiers or private lobby groups. The members believe that, as a party with a shared vision and a cohesive strategy, they will be in a better position to deliver meaningful change because they can offer a structured platform and collective accountability.

The TCCP Constitution also provides for Constituency Associations, which give people an active role in participatory democracy throughout a four-year administration rather than once every four years at general election time.

“The Community Party represents a collective commitment to putting Caymanians first,” Panton said. “This is a movement of Caymanians, by Caymanians, for Caymanians. Together, we will create a future that celebrates our culture, strengthens our economy and our community, and ensures transparency

in governance.”

Panton said that the current UPM minority government’s legislative approach had been the opposite of that. “Recent decisions have demonstrated a lack of transparency and accountability,” he said. “The proposed erosion of environmental protections and public consultation is deeply concerning. TCCP will prioritise good governance to rebuild trust and ensure Cayman’s future is safeguarded.”