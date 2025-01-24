Absence of data undermines proposal for cruise vote

Four cruise ships in George Town Harbour (file photo)

(CNS): All relevant information and data on the plans, location, costs and environmental impacts relating to any proposed cruise berthing facility should be released to the public before the country is asked to vote on such a project, according to local activist group Cruise Port Referendum (CPR) Cayman, which disputes the need for such facilities. CPR is urging the minority government to focus on a sustainable tourism model.

However, the tourism ministry, Cabinet ministers and the Association for Cruise Tourism are stepping up the campaign for the proposed referendum on the principle of cruise berthing rather than a specific project.

CPR, the non-profit organisation formed in 2019 to campaign for a people-initiated referendum on the Verdant Isle cruise project proposal under the PPM administration, believes that any cruise project should be put to the people before the government commits to such a potentially huge and costly development. But in order to make an informed decision, the people must know what they are voting for.

The minority UPM administration, which no longer has a mandate to govern, is nevertheless attempting to steer a referendum bill through parliament, even though a majority of opposition members have said they will not support it, dooming it to failure.

The activists also dispute claims by Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan and ACT that the sector is reaching a crisis. They maintain that a sustainable tourism model that invests in overnight tourism and nurtures a boutique cruise sector will yield higher long-term returns for the local economy while minimising negative impacts on overall community well-being.

“Together, we envision a Cayman that leads the Caribbean as a beacon of sustainability, where

mindful community-centred development, a prosperous and happy community, and eco-tourism

pave the way for enduring success,” the activist group said in a statement released on Thursday.

CPR also noted a number of contradictions that the tourism ministry has made in recent months as part of the promotion of the pro-pier referendum campaign and the release of interviews with cruise line executives.

Last October, Bryan claimed that cruise ships would stay in port overnight if Cayman had piers. However, since then, Carnival Executive David Candib has said that berthing facilities would not change the current dynamics and that their ships would not stay overnight or into the evening.

This is largely because they need to leave so that they can open their casinos since gambling remains illegal in Cayman waters. But even if local gambling laws were changed to allow this, CPR has questioned how it would benefit the local economy since passengers are likely to return to the ship for pre-paid meals.

One of the CPR’s fundamental concerns is the impact that a cruise project in George Town Harbour would have on its unique marine environment. The group disputes cruise executives’ claim that building berthing facilities there would be environmentally and scientifically sound.

Studies showed that the 2019 Verdant Isle proposal, which Carnival was a party to, would have resulted in the dredging of 22 acres of seabed and the direct loss of 12 acres of coral reefs. Sedimentation from dredging would smother surrounding coral reefs, like Eden Rock, and permanently tarnish crystal-clear aquamarine waters with silt and turbidity.

CPR noted that the value of the loss of natural assets would have been around CI$550 million over 25 years. In addition, the destruction of natural coastal defences would increase the risk of storm flooding.

Carnival executives have predicted a decrease in cruise ship calls to George Town of 4.3% per year because they say they would not tender their mega-ships. However, Disney, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian cruise lines have all recently announced that they are still building smaller ships to visit more unique boutique destinations, like the Cayman Islands.

“Data shows that higher-end cruise lines like Disney, Celebrity and Norwegian cruise lines have actually increased their calls to Cayman since the overall record high year of 2019,” CPR said. “While overall cruise arrivals have declined, Cayman’s stayover tourism is experiencing near record highs. Data just released by the Department of Tourism shows that January to June 2024 saw the third highest visitation in recorded history.”

While making up only 20% of the visitor headcount, stayover tourists account for 80% of tourism revenue and contribute less strain to our limited carrying capacity.

According to the latest DoT figures, despite several weather events last year that impacted flights, Cayman welcomed 437,842 stayover visitors in 2024, a 2% increase over 2023. Revenue generated by tourism accommodation taxes and fees for January to November 2024 was around CI$38.5 million, an 8% increase over the same period in 2023.