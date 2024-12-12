West Bay 4-way stop grocery shop robbed again

4-Way Stop store, West Bay

(CNS): The 24hour convenience store located at the junction of West Church Street and Town Hall Road by the four-way stop in West Bay has been robbed again. The shop was held up by a man armed with a gun at about 5:20am on Thursday but police have already arrested a suspect. A 34-year old man from West Bay was arrested today at an address in Bodden Town on suspicion of robbery and a vehicle suspected to be connected to the robbery has been seized.

At the same time a 28-year-old man from George Town, who was at the address when the robbery suspect was arrested, was also detained by police in connection with other serious offenses, including burglary.

This latest robbery at the grocery store comes less than two months after the store was robbed by two masked men. one armed with a machete and a year since it was robbed by an unarmed man who had grabbed the cash register and fled.

This time the robber was said to have been armed with a silver hand gun which he brandished at the clerk who he threatened and demanded cash. He then took the cash register tray and fled the location. No shots were fired and no one was injured. He was described as being about 6’2” in height, of slim build, and brown complexion. He was wearing a jacket, black sweatpants, a black mask and sneakers. He was also described as having a slouched posture.