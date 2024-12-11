Visiting ‘card skimmer’ jailed for over four months

(CNS): A Bulgarian national was arrested by Customs and Border Control (CBC) officers last month when he arrived at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) on a flight from Toronto, Canada. During the X-ray of his luggage, officers found suspicious objects concealed inside a laptop that were suspected of being used for skimming debit and credit cards.

When his bags were searched, the officers also found a card scanner machine and 25 blank cards with black magnetic strips on the back. CBC said the discovery averted potential thefts, as the items were designed to be used when inserted into a terminal.

The visiting would-be thief was charged, and he appeared in summary court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nineteen weeks for possessing equipment for stealing.

CBC Senior Deputy Director Kevin Walton said this was a significant seizure by officers. “This demonstrates our service’s unwavering commitment and competence in border security and sends a clear message to scammers that the Cayman Islands is not a place you should consider travelling to take advantage of our citizens or visitors,” he added.