Veteran radio host gets royal gong in NY list
(CNS): Loxley E M, Banks, the former Director of Broadcasting at Radio Cayman who still in his retirement continues to produce and host his own shows on the local station was awarded an MBE in the king’s New Year honour’s list. Banks was the only Caymanian to receive that royal gong for 2024. However, Frances McConvey the Head of Music at John Gray High School, received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to both music and education.
Loxley Banks
Share your vote!
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Congratulations Mr. Loxley. Much deserved. Happy New Year!🎉🎊
Congrats to both recipients. Mrs. McConvey for her own skills and dedication in imparting those skills to generations of school kids. Mr. Banks not so much for his skills as a DJ/broadcaster but…..his dedication and for his work with the Veterans, I suppose!
Mrs McConvey retired from JGHS this year. STD has fostered Caymanian children for years and has played piano for the National Orchestra & choir.
A little respect for her achievements please!
Congratulations Loxley and Frances for your modest and quiet service to us.
So glad to see recognition when it has not been sought through self promotion.
Fran is caymanian!