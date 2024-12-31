Veteran radio host gets royal gong in NY list

(CNS): Loxley E M, Banks, the former Director of Broadcasting at Radio Cayman who still in his retirement continues to produce and host his own shows on the local station was awarded an MBE in the king’s New Year honour’s list. Banks was the only Caymanian to receive that royal gong for 2024. However, Frances McConvey the Head of Music at John Gray High School, received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to both music and education.

Loxley Banks