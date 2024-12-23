Vendor violence and drug sales continue at 7MB

Vendors fighting on Seven Mile Public Beach (from social media)

(CNS) UPDATED: Police have now arrested a 24-year-old man from Bodden Town the third individual arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Seven Mile Beach this week. He was arrested by officers on foot patrol at the public beach at about 5pm Saturday after they observed him smoking ganja. The man also had a bag containing a quantity of the drug and he tried to flee on foot before officers could search him. Police did however, stop him from running off and a struggle ensued as the man continued to resist attempts to detain him.

According to a press release the police then used pepper spray to subdue the suspect before searching him and finding a significant quantity of suspected ganja, as well as an undisclosed sum of cash in various currencies.

The George Town man was taken into custody but police did not say if he received any medical treatment as a result of the pepper spray. He has since been charged with Consumption of Ganja, Possession of Ganja, Possession of Ganja with Intent to Supply, and Resisting Arrest and was due in court yesterday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police arrested two men at Seven Mile Public Beach last week for drug offences. Officers went to the busy tourist spot, where anti-social behaviour and violence are increasing, after a video circulated on social media showed vendors and others fighting in the middle of the beach as tourists looked on. Police said they would continue to work with the Public Lands Commission and the Department of Commerce to conduct regular patrols in support of public safety, crime prevention initiatives and public reassurance.

When police arrived at the beach last Thursday lunchtime, they saw a suspicious individual. As they approached him and attempted a search, he fled the scene. The officers chased and caught him and seized an undisclosed amount of drugs and cash found in a bag in his possession. The 19-year-old North Side resident was arrested for drug-related offences and was taken to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre.

Soon afterwards, the police received information about another individual selling drugs and liquor at one of the cabanas. Officers approached the location and found that he was also in possession of an undisclosed quantity of ganja and money. The 29-year-old Bodden Town resident was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja. He was also taken to the detention centre.

However, it does not appear that the police have arrested anyone involved in the altercation that took place on the beach earlier that same day.