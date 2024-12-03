US visitor dies after swimming in East End hotel pool

(CNS): A 63-year-old woman who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States, died yesterday after getting into difficulties in a hotel swimming pool off the Queen’s Highway in East End, Monday. Police did not say whether this occurred at the Wyndham or the Morritt’s resorts. Police said that at around 2:20pm the officers responded to the report after the woman had encountered difficulties when swimming in the hotel pool and lost consciousness.

She was assisted out of the water by people near by who contacted the authorities. EMS and Fire Service staff attended the location and the woman was taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town where she was pronounced dead.