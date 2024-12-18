UPM in mystery talks to give Barkers land to Dart

(CNS): The government has issued a brief statement about the approval of a mystery Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the islands largest land owner Dart Enterprises Limited. Dart has been looking to secure beachfront property in Barkers reserve in order to develop a luxury, exclusive resort in this West Bay, largely untouched, natural beauty spot with enormous cultural significance for local people.

Despite being a minority administration and around 12 weeks away from nomination day and the start of the general election campaign the UPM appears to have signed a deal and said almost nothing about it, or the close door talks that appear to have been going on for several weeks leading to the MOU’s approval.

CNS has submitted several questions and asked for the MOU to be released and we are awaiting a response.

The talks and the subsequent secret deal appear to be linked to the $38million that government owes Dart for ending the ‘dump deal’ talks this summer over the beleaguered waste-management plan. And as was asked by Kathy Ebanks-Wilks in parliament last week it seems government is hoping to use the much loved location to pay-off the debt fuelled by the catalog of errors surrounding the failed waste-management contract.

According to the release Dart and the government appear to be also renegotiating the National Roads Authority Agreement first set in motion by McKeeva Bush more than fourteen years ago. The short statement said that the goal of the MOU was to advance, resolve and create agreements on the NRA agreement, the ISWMS and Barkers National Park and to “define actionable steps for efficient execution and seamless transition between administrations.”

“A government negotiation team has been appointed by Cabinet to use all reasonable endeavours under the MOU to facilitate the development of resolutions for the agreements and provide advice to Cabinet. The team, which will be led by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, includes the financial secretary and relevant chief officers,” officials stated.

The controversial NRA Agreement which closed a chunk of the West Bay Road and paved the way for the Kimpton and Indigo hotels was finalised in 2016 with execution of the 3rd Amendment. The deal has had a mixed response given the fact that Dart gained a lot and the people less-so given the lost access to significant parts of Seven Mile Beach. What was billed as a multi-faceted economic stimulus agreement also led to the construction of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway from West Bay to George Town.

“The MOU seeks to achieve resolution on execution of obligations in the NRA Agreement to facilitate recovery of fees related to significant investment in infrastructure and developments that drove positive economic activity during the financial crisis and through the pandemic, border closure and recovery period,” the government stated.

CNS has asked the government if the premier plans to hold a press conference on this MOU given the significant public interest and the impact on the community but at this stage there has been no indication from the government communication department that this is going to happen.

“Government intends to close on the agreements before the end of February 2025 and will keep members of the public informed via official channels as the negotiations progress,” officials stated in the release.

Commenting on the MOU in the press release the premier, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said discussions on the matters in the memorandum have been ongoing for many years.

“We know it is in the best interest of the country and our people to bring them to mutually agreeable closure,” she said. “The agreements have spanned numerous governments and we wish to achieve clarity and not pass on ambiguity to future governments.”

Chief Executive Officer of Dart, Mark VanDevelde said the group appreciated the Cabinets’ willingness . “We appreciate the Premier’s and Cabinet’s willingness to engage with Dart to address these outstanding commitments and new agreements,” Chief Executive Officer Mark VanDevelde stated. “We look forward to working with the Deputy Governor and the Cabinet-appointed team on efficient and mutually beneficial outcomes.”

How this deal ends could therefore become a major election issue. Dart has been seeking to swap land it owns in the centre of Barkers with the small amount of beach front land that the crown owns to enable the interior to be designated a national park and for the developer to create an exclusive resort on one of the last remaining stretches of natural beach and mangrove habitat on Grand Cayman. CNS has not been able to confirm if this deal now touches on that goal or whether government is actually swapping land in Salt Creek in exchange for land at the head of Barkers to facilitate a national park with some beach front access.

Local activists have also been very, vocal about preserving this area and protecting it from development for many years. This latest announcement is likely to trigger a surge in the campaign and add further fuel for conservation to be at the centre of the 2025 election campaign.