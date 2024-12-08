Two more killed on roads in two different crashes

Scene from the fatal crash on the Newlands bypass (from social media)

(CNS) UPDATED: The death toll on Cayman’s roads increased again Saturday when a cyclist and a teenage driver were killed in two separate collisions in two different parts of Grand Cayman, despite government’s continued awareness campaigns about safe driving. Police have confirmed that just after midnight on Saturday morning, a 22-year-old Nepalese man who resides in West Bay was knocked off his bike and killed on the Easterly Tibbetts Highway near Pinehurst Road.

He was hit by a 24-year-old woman from West Bay who was driving a Honda HRV travelling north in the same direction as the cyclist. The woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI and was taken to the detention centre, where she was remanded in custody.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have not said if the woman has been charged in connection with his death at this stage. CNS understands that the woman had been attending a workplace Christmas Event shortly before the collision.

The second collision happened on Rex Crighton Boulevard, close to Democracy Drive along the Newlands bypass in Savannah on Saturday night at about 8:30pm. The driver who died in the single-vehicle crash had to be cut from the vehicle by the emergency services after the Honda Accord, he was travelling in left the roadway and hit a concrete wall and flipped.

People at the scene tried to help the driver, who was trapped in the car. When the police and emergency services arrived the 19 year old man was unresponsive when he was removed from his vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to the George Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

These two deaths bring the death toll on local roads this year to eleven people in eight separate collisions.

The Traffic & Roads Policing Management Unit is investigating these latest fatal collisions and is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed them or has any other information to call 649-6254.