Traffic cops seek witnesses to another motorbike smash

(CNS): The rider and pillion of a Yamaha motorcycle were taken to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning following another serious collision in George Town. One of the two was said to have sustained serious injuries though police didn’t say if that was the driver or the passenger and both remain at the George Town Hospital. The smash happened at around 12:20am at the intersection of Walkers Road and East Boulevard when the bike and a Honda City vehicle crashed. Police said the Honda driver appeared to be uninjured.

The smash is the second in one week involving a motorbike after a rider sustained life threatening injuries after he collided with a car on Shedden Road, George Town on Sunday 24 November.