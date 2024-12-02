Traffic cops seek witnesses to another motorbike smash
(CNS): The rider and pillion of a Yamaha motorcycle were taken to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning following another serious collision in George Town. One of the two was said to have sustained serious injuries though police didn’t say if that was the driver or the passenger and both remain at the George Town Hospital. The smash happened at around 12:20am at the intersection of Walkers Road and East Boulevard when the bike and a Honda City vehicle crashed. Police said the Honda driver appeared to be uninjured.
The smash is the second in one week involving a motorbike after a rider sustained life threatening injuries after he collided with a car on Shedden Road, George Town on Sunday 24 November.
The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
if i have dashcam footage…will the police farce want it?
If you have camera footage, you should be a good citizen and BRING IT TO THEM. How would the Police know that you have footage if you don’t tell them?
Although, literally anything other than posting anonymously on the internet about hypothetically having hoypthetical camera footage would be an improvement.
On Saturday, I saw the aftermath of two accidents in the space of around 250 metres. CNB roundabout had a Honda Fit colliding with guy in a scooter, and by the traffic lights at Jacques Scott, someone pulling across the several lanes to head north, was t-boned. This must have been within a minute of one another.
The driving here is so terrible, it’s hard to put into words. Have the police ever thought to have spotters on bicycles riding through traffic, or a unit observing from a side road giving info on cars approaching another unit, or unmarked cars that 99% of drivers know to be police vehicles???
The Government need to change the legislation so the police can start impounding cars for having no inspection, no insurance, or being driven by a person without a license or that’s drunk etc.
Once you start putting people’s rides in car jail, THEN you will start to see a change in driving behavior.
many ignorant drivers pull all kinds of stunt like this and you’re right it’s common for them to try to cut through multiple lanes of traffic to make a turn instead of just going the extra block as they’re supposed to to get turned back around.
What happened near Lighthouse School sunday evening?
RCIPS still can’t witness the Sunday track days we hear, feel, and see every week like clockwork. If André Tahal can’t be instructed by this weekly data, then he’ll need to be given notice.
How unlucky, with the high amount of traffic enforcement and the high standards for testing before receiving a license I can’t believe this happened.