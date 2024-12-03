Strong winds, high waves as hurricane season ends

(CNS): As an erratic and busy hurricane season closes the government has issued a marine advisory for the Cayman Islands after weather forecasters called for strong winds reaching gale force, waves up to eleven feet and rough seas over the next few days as a result of a high-pressure system currently over the south-eastern United States.

The pressure gradient is expected to increase across the northwest Caribbean brining near and gale force winds Wednesday and a small craft advisory is now in effect.

Given the expected further deterioration of marine conditions, an advisory will be in place for Wednesday, 4 December. All marine vessels should exercise extreme caution from late Tuesday night.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service said residents can expect winds from the north-east of up to 25 knots today with higher gusts increasing to 30 knots tomorrow with higher gusts before declining on Thursday. Alongside the strong winds will be increased wave action mainly along the north and east coasts, with potential swells along the west coast.

Waves could reach up to nine feet today and a small craft warning is in effect. Then on Wednesday with waves reaching as much as eleven feet a marine advisory will be in effect before the seas begin to subside back to a high of nine feet but a small craft warning will remain in place for Thursday.

The weather could present dangerous conditions for boats and other water activities as well as increased wave action along coastal areas that may impact some ocean front properties. Forecasters said that there is only a 20% chance of showers, Tuesday with temperatures reaching the low 80’s°F. A gradual decrease in winds and seas are expected from Wednesday afternoon as the pressure gradient weakens although strong winds from the north-east will persist into the weekend.

A small craft warning will be in place for Thursday.