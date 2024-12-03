Serial burglary suspect charged and remanded

| 03/12/2024
Romario Brown

(CNS): Romario Brown (23) from West Bay, who was arrested last week, has now been formally charged in relation to two break-ins in October. Brown is accused of a burglary and an attempted burglary at Countryside Shopping Plaza in Savannah. He appeared in court Monday and was remanded in custody. The police are now investigating a number of other offences they believe he may have committed.

Brown was arrested after the RCIPS issued a public appeal for his whereabouts, which led to him handing himself into the detention centre at Fairbanks.

