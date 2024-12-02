Second man arrested in local bank text scam

(CNS): A 21-year-old man from George Town has been arrested and bailed in part of the RCIPS’ investigation into a local text message scam targeting banking customers. The second man netted by investigators has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering offenses, as a result of the inquiry into this home-grown scam that has seen several people lose significant amounts of money.

A 24-year-old man from Bodden Town was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering offenses last month in relation to the same scam. Both men have bailed as the probe continues.