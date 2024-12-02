Second man arrested in local bank text scam
(CNS): A 21-year-old man from George Town has been arrested and bailed in part of the RCIPS’ investigation into a local text message scam targeting banking customers. The second man netted by investigators has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering offenses, as a result of the inquiry into this home-grown scam that has seen several people lose significant amounts of money.
A 24-year-old man from Bodden Town was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering offenses last month in relation to the same scam. Both men have bailed as the probe continues.
Share your vote!
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News