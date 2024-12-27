Second life lost on roads in less than 24 hours

The burning Honda Fit moments after the crash on the ETH.

(CNS): Police said that they are diverting even more resources on to the roads after the second deadly smash on local roads in twenty-four hours. As fatal and serious crashes reach unprecedent levels the police once again urged drivers to continue to slow down pay attention and not to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol. In the latest fatal collision five people were trapped inside a Honda fit which caught fire after smashing into a tree on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, in West Bay, on Boxing Day afternoon.

It was around 4:30pm, 26 December, when police and emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the highway near Canal Point Drive. The Honda was travelling northbound along Esterley Tibbetts when it left the roadway and collided with a tree and caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and five people inside were removed and taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance. The driver who was in a critical condition was pronounced dead at the hospital while a second patient was also said to be critical, while the other three are being treated for serious injuries.

“In light of the series of serious collisions over the past two days, the RCIPS has diverted additional resources to road safety and traffic operations, and motorists should expect to see a further increased police presence on the roads throughout the coming days. Police continue to appeal to road users to practice safe driving habits, and avoid speeding, drunk, or distracted driving,” the RCIPS said in the wake of the smash.

The driver is now the fourteenth person to die on the roads this year and the fourth this month. The smash is also one of three very serious crashes on the roads in just over a day and comes in the wake of more than 88 crashes reported to police during the first week of the seasonal road safety campaign Operation Winter Guardian.

