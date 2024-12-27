Second life lost on roads in less than 24 hours
(CNS): Police said that they are diverting even more resources on to the roads after the second deadly smash on local roads in twenty-four hours. As fatal and serious crashes reach unprecedent levels the police once again urged drivers to continue to slow down pay attention and not to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol. In the latest fatal collision five people were trapped inside a Honda fit which caught fire after smashing into a tree on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, in West Bay, on Boxing Day afternoon.
It was around 4:30pm, 26 December, when police and emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the highway near Canal Point Drive. The Honda was travelling northbound along Esterley Tibbetts when it left the roadway and collided with a tree and caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and five people inside were removed and taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance. The driver who was in a critical condition was pronounced dead at the hospital while a second patient was also said to be critical, while the other three are being treated for serious injuries.
“In light of the series of serious collisions over the past two days, the RCIPS has diverted additional resources to road safety and traffic operations, and motorists should expect to see a further increased police presence on the roads throughout the coming days. Police continue to appeal to road users to practice safe driving habits, and avoid speeding, drunk, or distracted driving,” the RCIPS said in the wake of the smash.
The driver is now the fourteenth person to die on the roads this year and the fourth this month. The smash is also one of three very serious crashes on the roads in just over a day and comes in the wake of more than 88 crashes reported to police during the first week of the seasonal road safety campaign Operation Winter Guardian.
Evidently these people are not taking the pledge.
“If you said tomorrow morning that all cars coming into Cayman needed to meet US standards, every dealer on island would have to shut their doors.” said One local vehicle dealer in Cayman.
🙄the police once again urged drivers to continue to slow down pay attention
It is not working! Are they going to continue urging?
Condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
Honda Fits are known for bursting into flames in a collision.
According to reports, the Honda Fit has been subject to recalls due to potential fire risks in certain accident scenarios, with several instances of fires occurring in the car following collisions, often linked to issues with the control systems or power steering components
What is currently going on across the roads of the Cayman Islands every day is terrifying. I know it’s nothing new but with more cars, more drunk/drug drivers, more speeding and more people using their phones it’s just going to get worse. So many people seem to become entitled maniacs when they get behind the wheel here and forget any sense of looking after their own passengers, let alone other road users and pedestrians. The police could and should be doing more but the deplorable situation on the roads here is systemic – the government simply don’t care, just look at the example set by our own ministers. they waste millions on vanity projects, whilst failing to implement any proper measures to address road safety which would save lives. They ignored recommendations on public transport. They make excuses for not bringing in speed cameras or traffic calming. Corruption runs dead in the systems for inspecting and licensing vehicles, leading to death traps going at 90 mph on the road driven by people without a local driving license or insurance. How many people have to die or be seriously injured before something meaningful is done.
“In light of the series of serious collisions over the past two days, the RCIPS has diverted additional resources to road safety and traffic operations, and motorists should expect to see a further increased police presence on the roads throughout the coming days”
cool… so i will see more police cars driving past obvious violations if not committing obvious violations themselves. The RCIP cant even use a roundabout correctly, I have 0 confidence in their ability to improve road safety. I cant help but laugh every time they talk about “known speeding hot spots” like the bypass or shamrock because i just cant help but wonder if they know people are driving dangerously their why don’t they start pulling them over? crazy idea i know…