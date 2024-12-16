Safety campaign begins to deter crime & crashes

(CNS): The RCIPS has launched its 2024 Holiday Safety Operation “Winter Guardian” with the aim of deterring crime and cut the worryingly high collisions on the roads. Police will intensify road enforcement operations and increase community foot and high visibility mobile patrols across the Islands.

The operation is supported by crime prevention and road safety education and awareness campaigns.

“The festive season always brings with it an increase in social and commercial activity, with more persons on our roads, in businesses, and in public spaces,” said Commissioner of Police, Kurt Walton as the operation began Monday. “The increased commercial activity also means that more cash is changing hands, and high value transactions are more frequent. With this in mind, the goal of our holiday safety campaign is to deter crime and provide reassurance to the public, so that they can continue to go about their various activities without worry.”

Twelve people have been killed on Cayman’s roads this year and with a recent and startling spike in the average number of crashes every week from around 66 to an average of over 94 in November , road safety is once again a major part of the Holiday Safety Campaign. The Traffic & Roads Policing Unit is deploying increased speeding enforcements and traffic checkpoints at targeted locations, day and night. Speeding, driving under the influence and distracted driving continue to be the main causes behind collisions and traffic fatalities.

Cracking down on these poor driving behaviours is vital at this time of year because of the increased amount of activity on our roads the police said in a releases.

“Just last week there were two fatal collisions only a few hours apart,” said Walton. “This is a stark reminder of the importance we all must place on keeping our roads safe. Our officers will continue targeted road enforcement, particularly during strategic times such as when social events will be coming to a close. But we are also encouraging all drivers and organisations to do their part.”

Drivers should always refrain from driving under the influence, keep off their phones while driving, and avoid speeding. And organisations hosting festive events are encouraged to provide additional transport options for those who are drinking. the polcie also continue to encourage members of the public to immediately contact 9-1-1 if they see someone who they know or they suspect is driving under the influence.

As in previous years, the RCIPS continues to support the National Drug Council in their annual Arrive Alive 345 Campaign. This includes the Designated Driver Programme, an initiative among local restaurants to offer complimentary soft drinks to designated drivers. The Purple Ribbon Bus service provides a free bus service on New Year’s Eve from 9:00PM to 4am for all districts on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac. The RCIPS also urged drivers to take the Purple Ribbon Pledge to not drink and drive over the holiday season.

The public is also being warned to be especially cautious of financial crime, which tends to increase over the holiday season – particularly the threats of credit card fraud, business email compromise and social media scams.

Individuals and businesses alike should pay close attention to debit and credit card transactions and frequently check activities for any inaccuracies. Local text scams continue to circulate, including one targeting local banking customers, which has seen victims lose significant amounts of money. As such, individuals should continue to be alert to texts, messages or emails received from businesses asking for your password or bank account details, or advising you to click a link.

“Never provide these details and if you are unsure of the legitimacy of any communication received, check directly with the business concerned,” the police stated. “Finally, “Social media scams are becoming more common, and the holiday season brings an increase in this type of activity. Individuals may be approached via platforms such as Facebook, where an ‘investment opportunity’ is offered, under the guise of building a trusted friendship with the victim.”



The public can expect to see increased foot patrols around commercial shopping areas, and within residential communities. This will be supported by ongoing efforts to target and reduce criminal activity, by continuing high visibility patrols carried out by our specialist units, including the Firearms Response Unit.

While officers will increase their presence in both residential and commercial areas of the community, we also encourage the public to be cautious and vigilant when partaking in festive activities. Always stay with a trusted group of friends when out socializing, and remember to make a plan to get home before you head out, the polcie said.

Ensure that when out shopping you place shopping bags and other valuable items out of public view when stored in a vehicle. If possible place them in the trunk or at the very least, cover them. Ensure that any decorations installed at home or at a business place do not obstruct security cameras and be conscious of placing gifts under a tree that is visible to passersby. Businesses are also encouraged to hire additional security during the festive season if possible, and ensure that CCTV cameras are in good working order.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the public during the holiday season as Operation Winter Guardian continues,” Walton added. “We ask that you all continue to work with us, as we strive to ensure your safety while you shop, travel the roads and enjoy festivities.”

Winter Guardian will run throughout the holiday season and into the New Year. Visit the National Drug Council for more information on the purple ribbon pledge.