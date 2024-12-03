Robber armed with machete makes off with cash

McRuss in GT

(CNS): Police have opened an armed robbery investigation after a machete wielding robber held up the McRuss convenience store in George Town in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Just after 1:15am on 3 December, police said officers were dispatched to Eastern Avenue where witnesses reported a man wearing dark coloured clothing, entered the store carrying the machete and stole an undisclosed quantity cash.

The suspect then fled on foot headed in the direction of School Road off Eastern Avenue, according tot he RCIPS release. Police did not indicate whether or not anyone was hurt during the stick up and no arrests appear to have been made.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information about the robbery to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.