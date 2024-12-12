Road safety committee repeats appeal to drivers

One of many crashes on the roads this year

(CNS): Although repeated calls by the National Road Safety Committee for better driving have apparently fallen on deaf ears, the NRSC has made another urgent appeal to the motoring public to take more care following a sharp increase in traffic collisions. Police recently revealed that crashes spiked to an average of 94 per week over the last few weeks at the end of a year that has seen 11 people killed on the road, three of them in the last month.

Over the last four weeks, a cyclist, a pedestrian and a driver in a single-vehicle collision have all been killed. Recent data indicates that excessive speed and impaired driving are the leading causes of the serious smashes that appear to be an everyday part of life now on the country’s overcrowded roads. About 70% of collisions are happening in Grand Cayman’s busiest traffic areas, such as the West Bay, North Sound and Shamrock roads, as well as the increasingly notorious Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

Chief Officer Eric Bush, who chairs the NRSC, said the alarming rise in road traffic accidents and fatalities demands immediate and collective action.

“Every collision has consequences that ripple through families, communities, and our nation. The alarming rise in road traffic accidents and fatalities demands immediate and collective action. Every collision has consequences that ripple through families, communities, and our nation,” he said, though the continued pleas appear to be having no effect at all as crashes are increasing.

“Reckless driving endangers lives and fractures families,” Bush stated. ‘We cannot stand by as this trend worsens. I am appealing to every resident across our Islands to take the ‘Road to Zero’ pledge. This is not merely a campaign slogan; it is a commitment to creating a culture of road safety. Let us work together to protect our loved ones and ensure our roads are safe for all. This is a problem we can solve — if we act as one.”

The committee is once again asking motorists not to drive impaired and to have a plan to get home safely after consuming alcohol. They are also asked to obey speed limits, as excessive speed endangers not only them but everyone around them, and they are asked to avoid distractions such as mobile phones and focus on the road.

Members of the public can report unsafe driving to police, who are also calling for dashcam footage, as community vigilance is key to addressing the reckless behaviour.

The NRSC said that the festive season brings increased activity on the roads, with more vehicles, celebrations, and distractions. This makes the need for vigilance even more critical. Drivers are reminded that failing to exercise care has far-reaching consequences. Accidents not only result in physical harm but also emotional and financial burdens on families and communities.

Meanwhile, the government steered two pieces of legislation through second readings in parliament on Wednesday that it hopes may improve some aspects of road safety among other elements. The Traffic (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Public Transport Bill, 2024 will pave the way for improving public transport and management of bus and taxi drivers, among other issues. It will increase bus routes and add cameras and GPS to all public transport.

Check back to CNS later this week for more details on those new laws.