Road safety committee repeats appeal to drivers
(CNS): Although repeated calls by the National Road Safety Committee for better driving have apparently fallen on deaf ears, the NRSC has made another urgent appeal to the motoring public to take more care following a sharp increase in traffic collisions. Police recently revealed that crashes spiked to an average of 94 per week over the last few weeks at the end of a year that has seen 11 people killed on the road, three of them in the last month.
Over the last four weeks, a cyclist, a pedestrian and a driver in a single-vehicle collision have all been killed. Recent data indicates that excessive speed and impaired driving are the leading causes of the serious smashes that appear to be an everyday part of life now on the country’s overcrowded roads. About 70% of collisions are happening in Grand Cayman’s busiest traffic areas, such as the West Bay, North Sound and Shamrock roads, as well as the increasingly notorious Esterley Tibbetts Highway.
Chief Officer Eric Bush, who chairs the NRSC, said the alarming rise in road traffic accidents and fatalities demands immediate and collective action.
“Every collision has consequences that ripple through families, communities, and our nation. The alarming rise in road traffic accidents and fatalities demands immediate and collective action. Every collision has consequences that ripple through families, communities, and our nation,” he said, though the continued pleas appear to be having no effect at all as crashes are increasing.
“Reckless driving endangers lives and fractures families,” Bush stated. ‘We cannot stand by as this trend worsens. I am appealing to every resident across our Islands to take the ‘Road to Zero’ pledge. This is not merely a campaign slogan; it is a commitment to creating a culture of road safety. Let us work together to protect our loved ones and ensure our roads are safe for all. This is a problem we can solve — if we act as one.”
The committee is once again asking motorists not to drive impaired and to have a plan to get home safely after consuming alcohol. They are also asked to obey speed limits, as excessive speed endangers not only them but everyone around them, and they are asked to avoid distractions such as mobile phones and focus on the road.
Members of the public can report unsafe driving to police, who are also calling for dashcam footage, as community vigilance is key to addressing the reckless behaviour.
The NRSC said that the festive season brings increased activity on the roads, with more vehicles, celebrations, and distractions. This makes the need for vigilance even more critical. Drivers are reminded that failing to exercise care has far-reaching consequences. Accidents not only result in physical harm but also emotional and financial burdens on families and communities.
Meanwhile, the government steered two pieces of legislation through second readings in parliament on Wednesday that it hopes may improve some aspects of road safety among other elements. The Traffic (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Public Transport Bill, 2024 will pave the way for improving public transport and management of bus and taxi drivers, among other issues. It will increase bus routes and add cameras and GPS to all public transport.
Check back to CNS later this week for more details on those new laws.
Occam’s razor. The simplest solution is the best one.
First, cameras on all main roads (including average speed cameras, traffic light cameras). This will reduce workload from RCIPS traffic department as the cameras will catch speeders, running traffic lights, (and some) mobile phone use in cars.
Second, more vigilant enforcement of DUI and use of mobile phones at the wheel by RCIPS.
Third, a radical public campaign (horrible, scary, stories of real people killed by motorist) that can make the public shift norms so it is no longer socially acceptable to drink at all and then drive.
Simple. Let’s get it done, CO Bush (if your elected bosses allow you to)
There is definitely something different about the driving these days. It is almost like most people are either asleep at the wheel or they are attempting to use their vehicles to release their anger and frustrations. I am especially concerned about the people that drive Honda Fit vehicles as I often see those vehicles being driven in a reckless manner.
The real issue here will be probably left unaddressed: we give equivalence to drivers without even a theory examination for all vehicles when we KNOW that selfsame driver’s licenses can be bought for a few hundred USDs !
We also sport ministers whose ability to drive shall be questioned given their propensity to collide with stationary objects and walk away without being asked a blood sample or be subjected to breath analysis.
Thirdly the bus drivers on island drive very very dangerously (excessive speed In roundabouts, no lights turned on , music blasting , tires that haven’t been changed since Covid , and private company buses aren’t any better !
Every instance of DUI should be considered cause for systematic suspension of Driver’s license and if having caused harm cause for work permit suspension until the investigation is concluded.
Our dear RCIPS should also stop enforcing the law and regulations selectively when it comes to Politically Exposed Persons and from our easterly Caribbean nation , any instance of favoritism should be investigated on a “will” basis and not on a “shall” basis especially if the officer and traffic offender come from the same country !
Lastly police vehicles shall be systematically equipped with both front and back cameras both with a sound recorder , making the footage available to the courts and if such information isn’t available the officer should have its testimony reviewed or revoked as invalid.
Until all of the above isn’t clearly stated , the fatality rate on our roads will not abate I am afraid, putting yourself behind the driver’s wheel on island past sundown should not be a gamble with one’s own life or the lives of others at stake!
But hey I am just a janitor !
Personal responsibility, of course.
But what blood does our government have on their hands by allowing every transportation option that’s not a taxi, whose exorbitant pricing and licensing is controlled by a cartel that doesn’t seem to realize that an inebriated person would rather drive home than spend half of what they made that day on a ride home?
Legalize Uber and Lyft, setting standards that allow any Caymanian with a clean driving/police record and proper insurance to drive. Maybe locals that have more options for
a safe ride out would spend more money out on a regular basis knowing they had a reasonably priced safe ride home. Maybe we wouldn’t leave so many tourists stranded after midnight listening to a ringing telephone when dialing 7s and 8s.
And what’s to say of our day to day public transportation system with no proper schedule? How much has government paid for so many consultants to point us in the right direction to take no action?
Government and the private sector cart out purple ribbons on New Year’s Eve and pat themselves on the back to go back to the other 364 days of the year to make no progress in making our roads actually safer.
Another day in wonderland.
That committee is a damn joke. Everyone knows who the reckless culprits are and that they are being protected by their own people (not Caymanians) who are supposed to be policing our roads! Visit the country that they come from and you will observe the same reckless, speeding craziness! Nuff said.
Traffic cameras Eric? Is that what we need?
How about a new license plate system so we can effectively monitor cars?
We should outsource more stuff to private security companies too. Right?
Every day I see drivers on their phones while driving. It’s time the RCIPS cracked down on this . distracted driving, drunk driving and bad roundabout driving are the biggest problems and need the most attention.
LOL. How’s that pledge working out Eric? Almost as good as the CCTV by the looks of things 🤣🤣🤣