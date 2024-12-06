Road changes may not be enough to make Spotts safe

(CNS): One of Cayman’s most notoriously dangerous stretches of road is finally receiving some attention from government which has said it plans to make Spotts Straight safer. Since January, this 1.5-mile stretch of road has seen six fatalities, emphasizing the urgent need for proactive and sustainable safety measures. But campaigners who have pressed government for years about reducing the speed limit and for more traffic enforcement are concerned that the authorities are not taking the right approach and don’t have a sufficient budget.

Officials said that in a recent press release, in response to growing concerns from local communities, the National Road Safety Committee, the National Roads Authority (NRA) and infrastructure ministry they have “adopted a multi-faceted approach to mitigate risks along this hazardous corridor.”

Residents however, have been campaigning for a reduction in the speed limits on this stretch of road, workable calming measure and above all enforcement given that excessive speeding has been the primary causes of deaths and serious collision on this road which has a 40mph limit. The premier’s own niece, Channah Connor was also killed on this stretch of road in May last year.

Police Commissioner Kurt Walton also told residents in the area that 25% of the Cayman Island’s road deaths happened on Shamrock Road, yet Spotts Straight is considered too dangerous for them to police and certainly doesn’t have adequate traffic calming measures.

Given the chronic level of non-compliance with the speed limit the campaign group Save Lives on Shamrock Road has been asking for the speed limit to be reduced to 25mph but officials said while this was considered the committee concluded that this alone would not adequately address driver behaviour, particularly reckless and habitual speeding.

As a result a strategy has been developed, combining enforcement, engineering improvements, and revised safety standards but the Save Lives group is concern that in the absence of a reduction in speed non of the measures will work.

The campaigners have welcomed the idea of a roundabout at the junction the Poindexter Road and Shamrock Road junction to manage vehicle speeds and improve traffic flow to be completed by the end of March next year. But a spokesperson for the Save Lives group told CNS that in conversations with NRA officials they were told a roundabout can cost as much as CI$1million and the entire budget for this safety project is $500,000 according to the chief officer Eric Bush.

Other road modifications include a raised pedestrian crossings and rumble strips, the installation of delineators along the centre of Spotts Straight by Christmas 2024 to eliminate overtaking, which is a significant safety hazard on this road. But these measures can only be installed if the speed limit is reduced to 25 mph which the ministry appears to have decided not to do.



Bush said the ministry’s primary responsibility is to create safe, resilient roadways that reflect our commitment to public welfare. “This funding will enable the NRA to implement evidence-based solutions that address the root causes of accidents and ensure the long-term safety of all road users,” he said of the budget that does not seem to be enough to cover all of the proposed measures.

The campaigner’s told CNS that they wer somewhat encouraged that after all our campaigning and meetings with various government departments, some of the suggestions they made have been initiated to Save Lives on Shamrock Road.

“However we remain concerned that this is pre-election noise that hasn’t properly been thought out – it was our understanding from the meetings and correspondence that long lines of delineators and raised cross-walks were not possible in a 30 or 40 mph limit, only in a 25 mph zone and that rumble strips made too much noise for neighbouring residential properties,” a spokesperson for the group said adding that the budget is also insufficient.

The problem the campaigners said is the speed limit and with the volume of traffic other measures such as speed cameras automatically issuing tickets, more RCIPS enforcement and an efficient and reliable bus service alongside affordable taxis for the Eastern Districts especially in the holiday season would go a long way to addressing the dangerous driving.

“Save Lives on Shamrock Road is a community group and was initiated after the premier’s niece tragically died on Shamrock Road, unfortunately there have been far too many deaths and serious crashes since along Spotts Straight,” the spokesperson added as they urged government to reduce the speed limit.