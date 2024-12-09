Ritz masseur jailed for 5years for indecent assault

(CNS): A hotel masseur was jailed for five years Monday following his conviction for indecently assaulting a client during a massage at the Ritz Carlton just over one year ago. Rahul Manhukumar denies the allegation but was convicted in summary court. The case was moved to the Grand Court for sentencing because the magistrate considered the offending to be such that it warranted a higher sentence than the lower court can impose.

Manhukumar (28) was accused of touching a client’s naked genitals and pushing his fingers into her vagina during the session in a darken room when the client was wearing an eye mask. According to the evidence at trial the woman who was a regular visitor to the hotel immediately told the masseur to stop and terminated the massage. She then reported the incident to the hotel and the police. Before hand she said that Manhukumar had tried to apologize and asked that she not make a big deal over what happened.

Manhukumar, was arrested and fired. Despite denying the allegations he was later charged and was tried in summary court where he continue to deny the allegation.

In a victim impact statement the woman said she had cancelled a a return trip to Cayman as a result and the entire experience had undermined her sense of safety. Se said it was very distressing and undermined making her fell vulnerable. She said she felt violated given the assumed and implied trust of such a situation.

As the judge handed down her sentence, Monday, Manhukumar continued to deny the accusation and pleaded his innocence. He said that during his career as a massage therapist he had undertaken more than 1500 massages on different clients, including some 600 while at the Ritz over more than two years and had never experienced a single complaint.

He said he had been brought up to respect women in a loving happy extended family in India and would never, ever do such a thing. He also said that he was really happy in the job where he was making enough money to help pay his younger sister’s university fees and medical bills for older family members which he would never jeopardize. Manhukumar also stressed how significant the job was for him as it was his family legacy as his grandfather and father were in the same profession.

Despite his pleas the court pressed on with the length sentence also including a sexual harm prevention order which would only apply if Manhukumar remains in Cayman after his release. However the court heard that it was his attorney’s intention to make an application for him to leave the jurisdiction and return to India to serve the time.