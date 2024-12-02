Renovated CIFEC campus won’t open till New Year

(CNS): The new CIFEC campus which was due to open at the old George Hicks site at the beginning of this academic year is now expected to open in the New Year when the school term resumes as the work is still not finished. The education ministry said the further education centre will continue operations at the Family Life Centre for the remainder of this term and relocation will take place over the holidays after what were said to be the completion of significant renovations.

“Plans for CIFEC to relocate during the Christmas break will ensure a seamless transition for students and staff while allowing the contractors to finalise all the necessary preparations,” said DES Director Mark Ray. “We are committed to maintaining the quality of education while ensuring that the new space meets all the requirements for occupancy.”

The project includes upgrades to classrooms and other learning spaces, replacement and repairs to windows and doors, extensive cleaning and air quality testing and roofing repairs. External painting and walkway canopy repairs are also in the final stages, and work is expected to be finished within the coming week. The remaining scope of work includes walkway repairs and painting, for which materials are scheduled to arrive in mid-December.

CIFEC Director Mark Seerattan said the collaborative efforts have sustained continuity of teaching and learning throughout the term.

“Our ability to operate from the Family Life Centre has been instrumental to ensuring continued teaching and learning for the past few months,” he said. “In collaboration with John Gray High School and Superior Auto, we have been able to make strides with our practical TVET subjects, with the aim of continuing at a pace for completion when we move over to our new site.”

Offering his appreciation and noting the “maturity and resilience” of the students during the term so far he said there have “only been minimal incidents of major conflict despite our operations from a smaller site.”

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly who is also the education minister said she was pleased to see how the CIFEC family has banded together to ensure a successful Christmas term. “The move to their new campus in January will provide even greater opportunities for students to excel and reach their full potential,” she added.