Regs posted allowing government to collect new fees

Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, the financial services minister

(CNS): Government fees for certain General Registry and Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) services will come into effect in just over one week on 1 January 2025. With the rules relating to the newly passed legislation and the acts all assented to, the new fees that are expected to contribute millions to the public purse next year will come due. Officials said that in some cases, it has been more than ten years since the fees were increased to cover the cost of regulating the offshore sector.

While certain fees are new, others were validated or raised. Industry feedback was sought on the revenue proposals, and parliament voted for them on 9 December. All of the amended legislation, including the relevant regulations, has now been published in the government gazette and online here.