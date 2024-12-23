Regs posted allowing government to collect new fees
(CNS): Government fees for certain General Registry and Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) services will come into effect in just over one week on 1 January 2025. With the rules relating to the newly passed legislation and the acts all assented to, the new fees that are expected to contribute millions to the public purse next year will come due. Officials said that in some cases, it has been more than ten years since the fees were increased to cover the cost of regulating the offshore sector.
While certain fees are new, others were validated or raised. Industry feedback was sought on the revenue proposals, and parliament voted for them on 9 December. All of the amended legislation, including the relevant regulations, has now been published in the government gazette and online here.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Finance, Politics
If the Government can collect any new fee or increased fee I am willing to bet Juliana can find ways to spend it on Cayman Brac (that is on everything except the main road which Water Authority has literally torn up, jokingly patched and left heavy equipment track marks all about the roadway).
I fear we are shooting the golden goose, and once killed, that goose will lay no more.
Do they know that it is the regular people that gets the brunt of these fees? Businesses will either cut staff, cut salaries and reduced benefits. The supermarkets, CUC, gas stations, banks will all extend these increase in fees to the consumers. You have raised salaries within government but some private sectors have not raised salaries in years. What should I do to meet these additional costs? Another job which my employers disapprove of, cut my expenses i.e. food, or steal?
Stupid is as stupid does!
Killing the goose that lsid the golden eggs.
Reap it and then spend it on yourseves! Get these sick politicians out of here!
I am more interested to know when the GOL cost for real estate agents will be raised to be more in line with their potential earnings based on the rip off commission rates. Same as other occupations. So make that one similar to a law firm head honcho. At least in the law firm they have a legitimate skill.
This is just the start as these buffoons are spending the money faster than it can come in. Stay tuned to more increases.
When did Cabinet last reassess the budgets for Auditor General, ACC, and SIPLC and the underfunded costs of properly regulating standards in public life and supervising adherence to the Nolan Principles? The Governor, if serious about fighting corruption, might put together an Order in Councik to pass new regulations on staffing, budgets qualifications and procedures, and then disband Parliament until after the next Election.