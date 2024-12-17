Recycling still stalled as depot returns to Foster’s

DEH staff sort items for recycling

(CNS): The department of environmental health has relocated the West Bay recycling depot back to Foster’s Republix so shoppers no longer have to make an extra trip to the Ed Bush Stadium site which will now close. But it remains one of only nine locations where the public must make the effort to sort and deliver their own recycling. As a result more than 97% of all waste still goes to the strained landfill. In more than eight years the government has failed to deliver on its policy promise of reduce, reuse and recycle.

Since government took over the recycling depots in 2016 the recycling of aluminum, type 1 and 2 plastics and paper products, which was barely measurable before, has hardly grown, crawling to less than 3%. Also government no longer recycles glass as the crusher, which had belonged to the Dart corporation has been out of service for over two years.

As a result the country has made no significant advancement in recycling over the years since the depots were introduced. At that time the PPM led administration had promised the country it would begin a comprehensive waste-management system adhering to the principles of reduce, reuse and recycle. A promise that was completely unfulfilled.

Despite declaring that reducing waste would be at the heart of the policy even before the RFP was commenced for the waste-to-energy plant, the government told the public that a campaign to significantly reduce waste would be underway in 2016. However since then the opposite has happened. The amount of waste generated in Cayman and taken to the landfill in George Town and on Cayman Brac has almost doubled

With the collapse of talks between Dart and the government over a proposed waste-to-energy facility and the contract for overall waste-management the future of garbage in Cayman remains bleak. And to date no significant efforts have been made to reduce the waste being produced, encourage or assist in a coordinated reusing programme or advancing even slightly the amount of recycling especially when it comes to aluminum, glass and paper.

But in the absence now of a plan and the now mounting bill for the wasted eight years or more leaves the future of waste management here in the balance and a serious public health concern as the current unlined dumps outgrow their viable life. According to the auditor general the doomed deal was due in part to the failure of the government to properly examine the Dart consortium pulled together to bid on the project.

The DEH Director, Richard Simms welcomed the return of the Foster’s depot in a press release, saying that he looked forward to the “residents’ contribution to minimizing the amount of waste that ends in landfills by actively bringing their recyclables” to the depot in West Bay and the other sites. However there was no indication of any plans by the DoEH to deal with the issue of reduction, reuse or to encourage more recycling.

Richard Simms and Foster’s Store Manager, Glen Goodison in centre; with Angello Roye and Michael Haworth from DoEH

Meanwhile, the closure of the Ed Bush Stadium site on Sunday anyone disposing of any rubbish there after it closes could be prosecuted for illegal dumping and littering. Offenders could find themselves jailed for 6 months of fined $500.

The DoEH recycling depots are located at Kirk Supermarket, Foster’s Supermarkets, BarCam Service Station in Red Bay, Haig Bodden Sport Centre in Bodden Town, North Side Civic Center and Captain George Dixon Park, East End. Recyclable items can also be deposited at the 24-hour drop-off site located at the front of the George Town landfill.

For more information call DoEH at 949-6696, email dehcustomerservice@gov.ky, visit the DEH’s website or message the Facebook page.