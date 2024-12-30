RCIPS shifts focus onto roads as crashes continue

RCIPS Traffic unit bumps up visibility

(CNS): The RCIPS’ Winter Guardian operation has been hi-jacked by a stream of fatal and serious smashes since it began earlier this month. And while police are also focused on crime prevention the number of crashes has now seen officers diverted to the roads and the main focus of the campaign has shifted to what they said is even more visible enforcement. With four road deaths this month alone and police responding to around 125 crashes in the first ten days of the campaign a senior officer described the situation as appalling.

As the campaign heads into its last week police have said it is increasing police visibility and enforcement, and the focus of the remaining week will be on road safety.

“In addition to the officers that are already deployed on Operation Winter Guardian, we are placing even more officers on duty specifically targeting unsafe drivers who speed or drive under the influence, with a zero tolerance approach,” said Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks.

“The entire community has been shocked by the two fatal single-vehicle collisions which occurred on [Boxing Day],” says Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “It is truly a tragedy every single time someone loses their life on our roads. However, I must say that the behaviour we have recently been observing on the roads has been appalling. There have been 14 road fatalities for this year, with fout being in December alone. Clearly, there has been a deterioration of driving standards, and even multiple fatal collisions do not seem to have had any impact on the behaviour of many road users, who continue to display a disregard for road safety.”

Meanwhile, all liquor license holders have been granted extensions for New Years Eve. Booze shops will be able to sell alcohol up to 11pm on Grand Cayman but just 9pm on Cayman Brac.

On Grand Cayman, bars, restaurants, and hotels are permitted to sell liquor until 2:45am and play music until 3am on the morning of Wednesday, 1 January. Nightclubs will continue to operate within their normal hours as they are permitted to play music up to 4am and sell liquor up to 3:45am. For the Sister Islands, bars, restaurants, and hotels are permitted to sell liquor until 1:50am and play music until 2am on the morning of Wednesday, 1 January 2025.

The free purple ribbon bus service organized by the National Drug council will also be operating all through the night on New Years Eve from 9pm until 5am, reducing the need for people to drive. For routes and information, visit the website with a map showing the near 20 different local as well as island wide routes that also link to most resorts as well as the districts.